Published May 21, 2025
NU sees pro potential in Top 50 2027 guard Jimmy McKinney III
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered four-star, Top 50 2027 guard Jimmy McKinney III on May 19, just a couple days after an excellent showing in the EYBL's 16U division for the premier St. Louis AAU program, Brad Beal Elite.

McKinney put on such a show that when Northwestern assistant Chris Lowery called to offer him, he compared him to former NBA star Kemba Walker.

"My pops gave me the phone and said, '[Northwestern] wants to offer you and talk about how my game relates to the NBA,'" McKinney said. "[Lowery] compared me to Kemba Walker and I really like that."

Read more about McKinney and his offer from Northwestern in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only.

