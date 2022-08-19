O'Neil looks to turn defense around in second season

After a disappointing 2021 season, defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil is looking to turn things around in his second campaign. He has a year in Evanston under his belt and wats to build the Cats back to the defensive standard they set in previous years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

"This year, we know exactly what we need to do," O'Neil said. "I have a better feel for opponents in the Big Ten and what we need to do to get ready.

"How to set the install, there's stuff in training camp that we're going to rep, but you might not use it for six weeks until we play Iowa or Wisconsin."

O'Neil said that last year involved a hybrid of old and new, intended to work the experienced players into his system.

"Last year, it wasn't all just my system," O'Neil said. "It was merging two systems because they've had a lot of success here in the past. We carried over a lot of things they did previously, because the players were comfortable doing that."

The results were catastrophic. The Wildcats gave up almost double the points they did in 2020 (15 to 29), tumbling from fifth to 89th in scoring defense. They couldn’t stop the run, ranking 119th in the nation, and they gave up more than their share of big plays, too.

This year, O’Neil is more confident that he can manage that balance between the systems, and reestablish the defensive mentality forged under previous defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz.

"I'm a second year in of coaching the stuff that I brought," O'Neil said. "I'm a second year in of knowing some of the stuff that we carried over. I think that it will be better across the board."

There is a strong foundation, formed by two of this year's captains: linebacker Bryce Gallagher and defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore.