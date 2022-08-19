O'Neil looks to turn defense around in second season
After a disappointing 2021 season, defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil is looking to turn things around in his second campaign. He has a year in Evanston under his belt and wats to build the Cats back to the defensive standard they set in previous years under head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
"This year, we know exactly what we need to do," O'Neil said. "I have a better feel for opponents in the Big Ten and what we need to do to get ready.
"How to set the install, there's stuff in training camp that we're going to rep, but you might not use it for six weeks until we play Iowa or Wisconsin."
O'Neil said that last year involved a hybrid of old and new, intended to work the experienced players into his system.
"Last year, it wasn't all just my system," O'Neil said. "It was merging two systems because they've had a lot of success here in the past. We carried over a lot of things they did previously, because the players were comfortable doing that."
The results were catastrophic. The Wildcats gave up almost double the points they did in 2020 (15 to 29), tumbling from fifth to 89th in scoring defense. They couldn’t stop the run, ranking 119th in the nation, and they gave up more than their share of big plays, too.
This year, O’Neil is more confident that he can manage that balance between the systems, and reestablish the defensive mentality forged under previous defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz.
"I'm a second year in of coaching the stuff that I brought," O'Neil said. "I'm a second year in of knowing some of the stuff that we carried over. I think that it will be better across the board."
There is a strong foundation, formed by two of this year's captains: linebacker Bryce Gallagher and defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore.
Adebawore and Gallagher will be crucial for the Cats, and O'Neil said he has been pleased with their progression and dedication since last season.
"We want to be relentless, accountable, productive, it starts and ends with them," O'Neil said. "I've been really happy with both those guys."
O'Neil highlighted two other returning players as key elements of the defense's performance this year.
"There's other guys who are great leaders on defense too, with Coco Azema and Cam Mitchell," O'Neil said. "I think we have a good core group of probably seven or eight guys on defense that have pushed the group."
The Cats will bolster that core four with help from the transfer portal. O'Neil said it was huge for the Cats to get most of the transfers during spring ball so that they could incorporate them early into lineups, practices and planning for the season.
There is no depth chart out yet, but O'Neil highlighted some players from the portal that he thinks will make an impact this season.
"[Defensive tackle] Taishan [Holmes] will have a huge role, [defensive tackle] Ryan Johnson is going to have a huge role, [safety] Jeremiah Lewis is going to have a huge role for us," O'Neil said. "I think we added some quality depth and some difference makers that are really going to help us."
O'Neil also mentioned linebacker Wendell Davis Jr. from Pitt, one of the most important additions to the 2022 roster.
Overall, O'Neil struck an optimistic tone about the defense's work in the offseason, and its ability to turn the corner. It will be a blend of new and old blood, returning and transfer talent, and it could get the Cats back on track defensively in O'Neil's second season.
The season opener next Saturday against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland, gives the Cats a shot at redemption right out of the gate. The defense would like nothing more than getting rid of the bad taste in their mouths after last year’s 56-7 smackdown that saw the Huskers rush for 427 yards.
"They've done a great job as far as learning the scheme in the second year, and the finer details of things," O'Neil said. "I like where we're at right now heading into Nebraska."