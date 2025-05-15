Official visit made committing an easy decision for LB Brayden Reilly

New linebacker commit Brayden Reilly said he was already leaning toward Northwestern when he arrived on campus last Friday for his official visit.

After just one day of spending time with head coach David Braun, defensive coordinator Tim McGarigle and the rest of the staff, and interacting with the Wildcat players, Reilly had made up his mind that he wanted to be a Wildcat.

So the three-star prospect from Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier gave his verbal commitment to Braun at Wrigley Field on Saturday night. His pledge was one of at least five commitments the Wildcats landed over the weekend.

After calling the coaches from other programs who recruited him to thank them for their interest, Reilly announced his commitment with a post on X on Thursday to become the fifth member of the Wildcats' class.