With Signing Day a little more than a month away, Northwestern is looking to put the finishing touches on its Class of 2024.

Head coach David Braun signaled in his game-week press conference on Monday that there are two spots remaining in this year's group. One of those slots might be earmarked for three-star wide receiver Hayden Eligon II from Los Alamitos (Calif.), who took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend against Purdue.

"I really enjoyed my visit," Eligon said. "It's a beautiful town, nice scenery and the weather was surprisingly good."

