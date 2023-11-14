Northwestern is still hard at work to build out its Class of 2024, and its latest target is wide receiver Hayden Eligon II.

Eligon is a 6-foot-4, 189-pound wide receiver from Los Alamitos (Calif.) and exactly the type of player that wide receivers coach Armon Binns is trying to bring into his first recruiting class at Northwestern.

"Honestly, I'm long and a burner," Eligon said. "I have the ability to beat you over the top, play outside or in the slot sometimes. I'd fit great into Northwestern's scheme, like Cam Johnson and Bryce Kirtz this year."

After receiving an offer from Binns on Nov. 8, Eligon will be taking an official visit to Northwestern this weekend for the Purdue game.

