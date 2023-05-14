@WildcatReport

Northwestern has already landed one commitment from the first group of 2024 official visitors this weekend, and another pledge could be on the way. Defensive lineman Callen Campbell announced his commitment to the Wildcats with a tweet on Sunday morning. "110% Committed," he tweeted, with two purple heart emojis.

Then, a few hours later, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson tweeted an NWO .gif that usually means another commitment is on the way. There were two offensive linemen among this weekend's official visitors: Gabe VanSickle and Payton Stewart. Of the two, VanSickle looks like the more likely one to pull the trigger.

