Official visit weekend already pays off

Callen Campbell became the second member of Northwestern's Class of 2024.
MORE: Northwestern set to host first batch of official visitors


Northwestern has already landed one commitment from the first group of 2024 official visitors this weekend, and another pledge could be on the way.

Defensive lineman Callen Campbell announced his commitment to the Wildcats with a tweet on Sunday morning. "110% Committed," he tweeted, with two purple heart emojis.

Then, a few hours later, offensive line coach Kurt Anderson tweeted an NWO .gif that usually means another commitment is on the way.

There were two offensive linemen among this weekend's official visitors: Gabe VanSickle and Payton Stewart. Of the two, VanSickle looks like the more likely one to pull the trigger.

Campbell's commitment comes as no surprise. The defensive lineman from Sault Ste. Marie (Mich.) Sault Area told WildcatReport after he got his offer earlier this month that he was sold on the Northwestern program. On Friday, we wrote, "We wouldn't be surprised if the Michigan UP native winds up a Wildcat soon."

Campbell made it as soon as possible with a commitment on the last day of his visit.

He is the second member of the Wildcats' Class of 2024, joining Patrick Schaller, who was also visiting this weekend.

More to come from WildcatReport.

