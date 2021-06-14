OL Carter Smith bonds with Northwestern coaches

There was a lot for three-star tackle Carter Smith to like about his official visit to Northwestern last weekend.

He enjoyed seeing the campus and facilities, meeting other players and prospects and taking in a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. But what stood out the most for the 6-foot-6, 271-pounder from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty was getting a chance to bond with Wildcat coaches, offensive line assistant Kurt Anderson and head coach Pat Fitzgerald in particular.