 WildcatReport - OL Carter Smith bonds with Northwestern coaches
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 19:29:46 -0500') }} football

OL Carter Smith bonds with Northwestern coaches

Carter Smith took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend.
Carter Smith took an official visit to Northwestern last weekend. (@CarterS6540)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
There was a lot for three-star tackle Carter Smith to like about his official visit to Northwestern last weekend.

He enjoyed seeing the campus and facilities, meeting other players and prospects and taking in a Chicago Cubs game at Wrigley Field. But what stood out the most for the 6-foot-6, 271-pounder from Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty was getting a chance to bond with Wildcat coaches, offensive line assistant Kurt Anderson and head coach Pat Fitzgerald in particular.

