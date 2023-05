The trip to Wrigley Field has become the crown jewel of Northwestern's official visit activities, and that’s where three-star offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle announced his commitment to offensive line coach Kurt Anderson.

"Northwestern made me feel at home, the people made it feel like home and I committed later that day at Wrigley Field," VanSickle said. "I told my parents the night before that this was the place for me, and then the next day we were eating on the balcony at Wrigley Field and I told Coach Anderson.

"He grabbed me and gave me a big hug, then he told [head] Coach [Pat] Fitz[gerald]. It was a great time."