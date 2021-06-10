OL Nick Herzog commits to Northwestern

MORE: Official Visitor Profile: Nick Herzog l Northwestern Official Visitor List l 2022 Commits l Herzog looks forward to return trip to Northwestern

Northwestern landed the first commit from its first official visit weekend when three-star offensive lineman Nick Herzog announced his verbal commitment on Thursday. Herzog, from Stillwell (Kan.) Blue Valley is the fourth member of the Wildcats' Class of 2022, and its second offensive lineman. He chose Northwestern over 11 other schools, including seven from the Power Five, two from the Group of Five and, in a nod to his academic achievement, two from the Ivy League. He had official visits scheduled to Kansas State, Stanford and Iowa, but those plans will be scrapped now that he's a Wildcat.

https://n.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=VISITS2021

Northwestern believes that the 6-foot-4, 265-pound Herzog could play any position on the offensive line, but he will most likely play center. Last weekend's official visit was Herzog's second trip to Evanston. He and his family took an unescorted, solo visit in the spring, during the NCAA recruiting dead period. The official visit last weekend presumably solidified his decision. Northwestern always seemed like a very good fit for Herzog, who wants to major in something business-related and valued the mentorship and job opportunities that Chicago would offer. His interest went beyond the classroom, too. "The coaching staff is amazing," he told WildcatReport eariler. "(Head coach Pat Fitzgerald) is highly respected. NFL coaches, college coaches, high school coaches, all respect him. They all have nothing but great things to say about him."

What Herzog's commitment means: Herzog is the 2022 class's second offensive lineman, as he joins Chicago product Deuce McGuire, who committed back in April. Both of them will play on the inside at Northwestern, so the Wildcats would now like to add a bona-fide tackle. Sources say that the program will take three offensive lineman in this class, though a fourth could always be added as a "best available" type. The coaching staff's first call will likely be to Fisher Anderson, an official visitor who was also on campus with Herzog last weekend. If he doesn't jump on the offer, there are four more uncommitted offensive lineman scheduled to arrive for their officials this weekend: Ashton Craig, Lucas Heyer, Connor Robertson and Carter Smith. Chances are Northwestern will fill its offensive line spots very soon.