@WildcatReport

CHICAGO-Northwestern worked all season to earn a second seed in the Big Ten Tournament and its accompanying double-bye to the quarterfinals.

Everything was set up for them on Friday night at the United Center. They had a pro-Wildcat crowd in a venue just a little over 20 miles from campus. Some 700 students were given free tickets, courtesy of mega-donors Pat and Shirley Ryan.

But Northwestern laid an egg on the big stage, producing their second-worst shooting night of the season in an ugly 67-65 overtime loss to Penn State.

Instead of making a run, the Wildcats went one-and-done.

How bad were the Wildcats? They took 66 shots and missed 45 of them for a shooting percentage of just 31.8 percent. That’s the worst performance since a 25% effort against Auburn way back in November.

They made just six of 24 shots (25%) from beyond the arc. Leading scorers Boo Buie and Chase Audige shot a combined 9-of-31 (29%) from the floor and 2-for-10 (20%) on threes.

Penn State’s defense had a lot to do with that, certainly. The Lions knocked off the Wildcats in overtime just last week, beating them 68-65 in Evanston on March 1.

Buie and head coach Chris Collins both credited the Nittany Lions for some of their struggles, but at the same time, they were their own worst enemy.

“We just weren’t making shots tonight,” said Buie.

“Thirty-one percent is not going to cut it,” said Collins. “Our four main scorers -- Boo, Chase, Ty, and Brooks -- shooting about 25 percent from the floor. You're not going to beat NCAA quality teams if we can't get our guys going.

“It's on me. I thought we had some good looks. Give Penn State credit. I thought they did some things well, but I also thought we had some looks that we just didn't knock down.”

Buie went 6-of-17. Audige was 3-of-14. Berry was 1-of-10. Barnhizer was 4-of-13. If even one of them had gotten hot, the Wildcats probably could have won the game. But the bottom line was that they couldn't throw the ball in the Chicago River from the Michigan Avenue Bridge.

The cast seemed to be set early, as Matt Nicholson missed a dunk and Berry clanked a wide-open three-pointer on the first possession – one of three he missed in the opening minutes of the game. The Wildcats missed their first nine three-point attempts before Robbie Beran finally sunk one with 5:04 left in the first half.

Berry missed seven threes in a row before finally getting a friendly roll with just 2:32 left in the game. Buie air-balled three three-pointers in the first half. Even his patented floaters in the lane weren't going down consistency.