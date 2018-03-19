Three-star prospect Josiah Miamen already had what he called "a strong opinion" of Northwestern before he took his first visit to Evanston this weekend. So his overnight visit experience only "solidified" what he already thought about the Wildcat program.

However, the Dunlap (Ill.) standout was "blown away" by Northwestern's new practice facility on the lakefront, a development that he said will make it that much harder to choose another school.

Miamen talks about his visit and reveals the position the Wildcats want him to play in this premium WildcatReport recruiting story.