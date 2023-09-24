@WildcatReport

EVANSTON- Northwestern may not win another game this season. They may end up winning the Big Ten West.

Almost all of the Wildcat players and coaches might be back next season. Or they might be gone in the portal or the coaching carousel.

It doesn't really matter. Every Wildcat player and coach will forever be bound together by Saturday's thrilling 37-34 comeback win over Minnesota in overtime.

Because as wins go, that one was as improbable and memorable as has been seen at Ryan Field. And that’s saying something.

Interim head coach David Braun has been talking about the character of the players in the Wildcat locker room since he first talked to the media back in July. He said that they would do something special this season.

On Saturday night, we saw that something special.

Trailing by a seemingly insurmountable 31-10 deficit, the Wildcats rallied to score three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Then, after Minnesota opened overtime with a field goal, Ben Bryant hit Charlie Mangieri for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play to claim the victory.

The players mobbed Mangieri in the back of the end zone. What was left of the sparse crowd rushed the field. It might have been the first field storming where the players outnumbered the fans.

The student section had been packed to start the game, but about 80% of them cleared out at halftime with the Wildcats trailing 24-7. By the end of the game, just a few rows’ worth remained.

There were dozens, not hundreds or thousands of people for the players to celebrate with. And there weren’t many watching on television, either. Most college football fans had been tuned in to Ohio State vs. Notre Dame or, if not that, Penn State vs. Iowa.

It was all so very Northwestern, pulling out a win for the ages when no one is paying attention.

But I can guarantee you that none of the Wildcat players or coaches cared. They don't need any external validation. This one was all about them.

This win was the reward for staying at Northwestern and not transferring after the hazing scandal broke and beloved head coach Pat Fitzgerald, the man who recruited each and every one of them, was fired in early July.

This was the prize for continuing to work hard in practice, day in and day out, while former players were suing the program, and fans and social media ridiculed them as they got drummed in their first two games against Power Five competition by the combined 41 points.