EVANSTON-On the Monday after an exhilarating 33-27 win over Maryland, interim head coach David Braun addressed the media as his team prepares to take on Iowa at Wrigley Field this Saturday. The Hawkeyes just announced that their offensive coordinator, and the son of their head coach, Brian Ferentz, will not be returning for the 2024 season. But even with an offense that has received national ridicule, Iowa is a formidable team this year that has scored just two fewer points per game than the Wildcats. The Hawkeyes stand at 6-2, 3-2 in the Big Ten, and sport one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 14.5 points per game. Braun talked about finding a way to win at Wrigley, broke down the defense's goal-line stand against Maryland on Saturday, and highlighted some of the young players who have stepped up due to injury. Here are our takeaways from Braun's press conference:



Sullivan to start on Saturday: Braun was the bluntest he's been about the Wildcats' quarterback situation since Ben Bryant went down with an injury against Penn State a month ago, naming Sullivan the starter for the first time at his weekly press conference. "[Ben] is working his butt off and we anticipate getting him back at some point, but anticipate that Brendan Sullivan will be out there for us this week," he said. Sullivan will start his fourth straight game, dating back to Howard on Oct. 7. He had the best game of his career last week against Maryland, with more than 300 total yards of offense and two passing touchdowns. "I think we did a really good job last week of getting [Sullivan] comfortable," Braun said. "We performed much better around him on offense. With the play calling, I think we did some really good things to get the ball out of his hands on time, which allowed for him to get into a rhythm and play his best football." This week, Sullivan will face one of the best defenses in college football. The Hawkeyes rank sixth in the nation in scoring defense. The over/under for the game is set a historic low of 29.5. Iowa's defense menaces across the board, but maybe none have the ability to flip a game like junior defensive back Cooper DeJean. DeJean has 38 tackles, two interceptions and also a punt-return touchdown. A second return for a touchdown was infamously wiped off the board two weeks ago against Minnesota. Braun bemoaned the failure of his mentor and former boss, Matt Entz, to seal the deal and recruit DeJean up to Fargo, N.D., instead of losing him to the home-state Hawkeyes. "My first conversation was with Matt Entz at North Dakota State," he said. "We offered [DeJean] and I really would have appreciated it if Matt Entz could have closed him so we didn't have to deal with him now... "All kidding aside, [DeJean] is such a model for what the Iowa program has stood for... He is a dynamic, talented, instinctual football player, and [he] will be absolutely critical piece of our game plan."



"I've had a lot of these moments in the last year, but it's just another pinch yourself moment." — -David Braun on coaching at Wrigley Field