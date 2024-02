Northwestern added some much needed depth to its offensive line on Monday when Jace Borcherding committed to a preferred walkon spot with the Wildcats.

Borcherding, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound tackle from Cedar Rapids (Iowa) Xavier, visited Northwestern over the weekend, and the experience affirmed it was the place for him.

