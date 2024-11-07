QB commit Marcus Romain hopes to play again this season after breaking hand

in other news
Northwestern nips Purdue in overtime, 26-20
Jack Lausch hit Joseph Himon II for a 22-yard TD in overtime as the Wildcats snapped their two-game losing streak.
Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Purdue
WildcatReport's staff weighs in with their picks ahead of Northwestern's trip to Purdue.
Northwestern 'felt like home' for 2025 OT Hayden Wright
Three-star 2025 offensive tackle Hayden Wright committed to Northwestern the same month as his first visit to campus.
Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue
We talked to Dub Jellison of BoilerUpload to get the inside scoop on the struggling, 1-6 Boilermakers.
Collins blends old and new as NU runs away from Lewis in exhibition
Head coach Chris Collins used a mix of veterans and fresh faces to pick up an 89-62 exhibition win over Lewis.
On the surface, the news sounds like a worst-case scenario for the Northwestern fan base: Class of 2025 quarterback commit Marcus Romain has missed the last four games for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler because of a broken hand.
But it’s not quite as bad as you might think. Romain broke his left, non-throwing hand, which should reduce anxiety levels considerably. The fractured knuckle didn’t require surgery and he’s expected to come back in two weeks, assuming that Wheeler wins its first-round playoff game.
But for Romain, a star quarterback on a team that was expected to do big things in his senior season, sitting out these last four weeks, and one more next week, has been more painful than his hand. He uses one word repeatedly throughout the conversation.
“Frustrating.”
