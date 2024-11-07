Advertisement

Northwestern nips Purdue in overtime, 26-20

Northwestern nips Purdue in overtime, 26-20

Jack Lausch hit Joseph Himon II for a 22-yard TD in overtime as the Wildcats snapped their two-game losing streak.

 • Louie Vaccher
Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Purdue

Fearless Forecast: Northwestern vs. Purdue

WildcatReport's staff weighs in with their picks ahead of Northwestern's trip to Purdue.

 • Matthew Shelton
Northwestern 'felt like home' for 2025 OT Hayden Wright

Northwestern 'felt like home' for 2025 OT Hayden Wright

Three-star 2025 offensive tackle Hayden Wright committed to Northwestern the same month as his first visit to campus.

 • Matthew Shelton
Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue

Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue

We talked to Dub Jellison of BoilerUpload to get the inside scoop on the struggling, 1-6 Boilermakers.

 • Louie Vaccher
Collins blends old and new as NU runs away from Lewis in exhibition

Collins blends old and new as NU runs away from Lewis in exhibition

Head coach Chris Collins used a mix of veterans and fresh faces to pick up an 89-62 exhibition win over Lewis.

 • Michael Fitzpatrick

Published Nov 7, 2024
QB commit Marcus Romain hopes to play again this season after breaking hand
Louie Vaccher  •  WildcatReport
On the surface, the news sounds like a worst-case scenario for the Northwestern fan base: Class of 2025 quarterback commit Marcus Romain has missed the last four games for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler because of a broken hand.

But it’s not quite as bad as you might think. Romain broke his left, non-throwing hand, which should reduce anxiety levels considerably. The fractured knuckle didn’t require surgery and he’s expected to come back in two weeks, assuming that Wheeler wins its first-round playoff game.

But for Romain, a star quarterback on a team that was expected to do big things in his senior season, sitting out these last four weeks, and one more next week, has been more painful than his hand. He uses one word repeatedly throughout the conversation.

“Frustrating.”

