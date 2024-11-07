QB commit Marcus Romain hopes to play again this season after breaking hand

On the surface, the news sounds like a worst-case scenario for the Northwestern fan base: Class of 2025 quarterback commit Marcus Romain has missed the last four games for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler because of a broken hand.

But it’s not quite as bad as you might think. Romain broke his left, non-throwing hand, which should reduce anxiety levels considerably. The fractured knuckle didn’t require surgery and he’s expected to come back in two weeks, assuming that Wheeler wins its first-round playoff game.

But for Romain, a star quarterback on a team that was expected to do big things in his senior season, sitting out these last four weeks, and one more next week, has been more painful than his hand. He uses one word repeatedly throughout the conversation.

“Frustrating.”

Find out about Romain's injury and his prognosis in this WildcatReport premium story for subscribers only. Not a WildcatReport subscriber? Sign up today!