QB Conner Harrell 'loved everything' about Northwestern official

Louie Vaccher
MORE: Second weekend official visitors l June official visitors list l Northwestern's Top 10 proposition has QB Conner Harrell's attention


A first visit has a chance to set the bar with a prospect. The last visit is the one he is most likely to remember. But it's often difficult to make an impression if you're the middle school on a player's visit itinerary.

But that wasn't true for Northwestern. At least in Conner Harrell's case.

The three-star quarterback from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson just came back from a weekend official visit to Northwestern, his second of three, and it sounds like things couldn't have gone much better.

"The visit went great," said Harrell. "I loved everything about it. I love Coach Fitz (head coach Pat Fitzgerald) and Coach Jake (offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian). It was a great visit."

