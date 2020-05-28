WildcatReport - Ramsey building bonds with new teammates

Football is the easy part for Peyton Ramsey.

Northwestern's new grad transfer quarterback has three years of college football under his belt. He has thrown for 6,581 yards in his career, which is more than four times more than Northwestern's top four quarterbacks combined. His father is a high school coach.

So picking up offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian's new offense hasn't been much of a problem, even though he's had to rely on Zoom calls to learn it. He's seen it all as a QB.

"Football is football," Ramsey points out. "There's only so many plays you can run."

Ramsey says that the biggest challenge during this period of remote learning has been connecting with his new teammates. That can be difficult through a computer screen.

"That, for me, has been the hardest part," said Ramsey during a Wednesday Zoom meeting with media. "It hasn't been learning the offense. It hasn't been anything football-related. My biggest thing was how I'm going to relate to the the guys so that when we have some time on campus, they're already familiar with me as a guy."

That's especially important for a quarterback, who has to earn the trust of his players and be a leader in the locker room and on the field.

So Ramsey has taken some steps to get to know his new teammates.

First, after he committed to Northwestern in March, he texted every player on the Northwestern offense to start some dialog.

He also went old school and did some things in-person.

A couple weeks ago, he drove up to Evanston to throw with wide receivers Riley Lees and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, NU's top two pass catchers last season.

Back home in Cincinnati, Ramsey has thrown the ball around with a couple of fellow Ohioans: quarterback Andrew Marty, a fellow Cincinnatian, and tight end Trey Pugh, from the Columbus area.

But Ramsey knows that there's no substitute for time together. So once the team gets the green light to return to campus, Ramsey is planning to go a few days early "just to hang out with the guys and be around them, to be a familiar face so that when we do get out there on the practice field I'm not some stranger that they've never seen before."

Ramsey hopes that the effort he is making now will pay off down the line.

"I'm doing the best I can in order to get to know some of these guys," he said.