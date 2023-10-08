It was an exciting week for Northwestern football with a win on Homecoming over Howard, and the addition of two new commits to their Class of 2024: safety Tito Williams and offensive tackle Aiden Newbill. Newbill and his squad were on a bye this past weekend, but Williams got straight to work in his first game as a commit, nearly delivering a shutout. Williams' fellow defensive back commit, cornerback Terrion Hicks, also lowered the boom, allowing just seven points. Check out the future of Northwestern's defensive backfield and more in this week's roundup.



Williams and Bradley Central win seventh straight

Tito Williams and Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central have been on a tear, and make their roundup debut with a dominant 40-7 win over Hardin Valley Academy two days after he committed to the Wildcats last Wednesday. Williams and the Bears absolutely smothered Hardin Valley, holding them below 100 yards of offense and making them their third opponent to score seven points or fewer this season.

Bradley Central (7-0) plays at Chattanooga Red Bank this week.



Hicks comes out of bye week with defensive masterclass

Northwestern hopes to take notes from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass and Terrion Hicks. They came out of their bye week and crushed Madison Central, 44-7. You never want to line up across from Hicks, one of the best corners in the state on one of the best teams in the state. But you especially don't want to do it after a bye week. The Broncos thrashed Tate's Creek, 43-0, on Sept. 8 after a bye and delivered a similar performance last week. That's the third time through six games that the Broncos have held an opponent to seven or fewer points. Fredrick Douglass (3-3) plays at Bryann Station this week.



Reeder rushes for three TDs in blowout

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder have gotten into gear and left their opponents in the dust. They beat Ware Shoals, 50-6, and have now won their past three games by a combined score of 161-20. Reeder is the engine that drives the Cavaliers, and he was economically excellent last week. He finished with just 10 carries but capitalized for 98 yards and three touchdowns before the game was well in hand. Christ Church (5-2) plays at Dixie this week.





St. Edward greets Canadian visitors with 35-15 win

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward hosted Clarkson North from Mississauga, Ont., Canada last week, and the Americans stamped their passports with a 35-15 win. Troy Regovich and the Eagle defense were stalwarts yet again, holding their opponents to 15 or fewer points for the fourth straight week. St. Edward (7-1) this week hosts Archbishop Moeller, the alma mater of former Wildcat cornerback Keith Watkins.



Sault Area grinds out win over Alpena

Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area beat Alpena, 21-6, to win their third game in their last four. The Blue Devils defense, led by Callen Campbell, proved they could carry the team to a narrow win yet again. They've held their opponents to seven or fewer points in five of their games, and all five of their wins. Sault Area (5-2) hosts Petoskey this week.



Coopersville wins third straight

Coopersville (Mich.) and Gabe VanSickle are picking up some steam. They beat Fruitport, 55-16, last week for their third straight win. The Broncos have hit their stride since a one-point loss to Spring Lake on Sept. 15. They are 3-0 since, with a combined score of 153-53. VanSickle and the rest of their offense set the tone with a 42-0 first half, and the coasted the rest of the way for their fifth win of the season. Coopersville (5-2) next plays at Holland Christian, the alma mater of former Wildcat tight end Josh Rooks.



Tough matchup with Brighton for Cotton and Plymouth

After a rivalry win over Canton and a narrow loss to Novi, the levee broke as Idrys Cotton and Canton (Mich.) Plymouth lost, 42-21, to Brighton last week. The Wildcats' offense came into the game averaging 31 points per game but the fierce Bulldog defense was able to disrupt their typical flow. Plymouth (2-5) hosts Salem this week.



Hersey rolls over Rolling Meadows

The perfect regular season continues for Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey. The latest team in the Huskies' way was Rolling Meadows, who was crushed 42-7 for their seventh straight win. It was a relatively quiet night from Grove, who finished with four catches and 36 yards, with both a rushing and receiving touchdown. The 35-point win over Rolling Meadows means the Huskies have won their last five games by a combined score of 214-10. Hersey (7-0) hosts Wheeling this week.



Schaller and GBN lose battle with New Trier

Patrick Schaller and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North lost a tight game to New Trier, 14-7. Both teams have been knocked out of the playoffs but still fought tooth and nail in this Week 7 matchup. GBN isn't far from Evanston in the first place, but if any in-town Northwestern fans are looking to catch one of Schaller's games, they're in luck: Glenbrook North (1-6) plays at Evanston this week.



