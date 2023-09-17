It was a tough week for Northwestern in Durham and a hard-fought week for their commits in the Class of 2024. A wide receiver propelled his offense to score more than 60 points in a blowout win, a running back got his team back above .500 to start their state title defense in earnest, but three other commits lost by a combined nine points in their respective games. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.

Grove and Hersey hang 60+ on Vernon Hills

As the IHSA continues to battle a shortage of referees, Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey and Carson Grove got an early start and played Vernon Hills on a Thursday. The Huskies showed no signs of slowing down on a short week, demolishing the Cougars, 67-0. Grove chipped in with a 36-yard touchdown catch from 2025 quarterback Colton Gumino, and the Huskies were on cruise control almost from the coin flip in this one. Hersey has flexed its muscles these past weeks, winning by a combined score of 109-0. The win extended the Huskies’ regular-season winning streak to 13 games Hersey (4-0) plays at Buffalo Grove this week.



Glenbrook North loses third straight

Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North’s and Patrick Schaller's playoff chances took a hit this week with a 30-18 loss at Buffalo Grove. The Spartans' non-conference schedule has not been kind to them since a 29-0 opening win over Lane Tech, as they've dropped three straight games. The Spartans had the same hindrance that Grove and Hersey did, playing on Thursday last week on short rest to accommodate the IHSA's refereeing schedules. If they want to keep their playoff hopes alive, they'll need to win four of their next five. That stretch features a state power in Maine South, but a closing trio of New Trier, Evanston and Glenbrook South that unusually all find themselves at 1-3 or worse. It's an uphill climb, but they still have a lot to play for. Glenbrook North (1-3) starts their conference slate and renews their playoff push at home against Deerfield this week.



Christ Church blows out Calhoun Falls Charter to get back above .500

After a 14-1 season in 2022 that finished with a state title, Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder found themselves at 2-2 two weeks ago. They didn't plan on sitting at or below .500 for long, so they went out and thrashed Calhoun Falls Charter, 51-0, last week. Reeder wasn't one of the players who scored, but the Cavaliers proved they can get it done without their star back getting in the end zone. Quarterback Acie Hatfield completed eight of nine passes for 184 yards and four touchdowns. Christ Church (3-2) host McCormick this week in their second game of region play.



Regovich and St. Edward lose slugfest with Massillon

Massillon (Ohio) Washington continues to be a thorn in the side of Troy Regovich and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward. The Tigers beat Regovich and St. Edward, 15-13, for their second win in two years. It was another close fought battle between two of the state's best: Massillon's two wins over the Eagles have come by a combined five points. The Eagles defense played well, holding the Tigers to just 15 points after ceding 33 in a win over Cincinnati Elder last week. Massillon led 15-6 before a late touchdown drive brought the game back within a few points. However, the Tigers pounced on the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to seal the win. St. Edward (4-1) hosts River Rouge this week.



Sault Area bounces back with win over Escanaba

After suffering their first defeat of the season, Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area and Callen Campbell responded by beating Escanaba, 21-7. Campbell had a pair of tackles for loss as well as a forced fumble in the end zone that his teammates recovered for a touchdown.

Sault Area (3-1) plays at Marquette this week.



Coopersville comes up a point short at undefeated Spring Lake

Coopersville (Mich.) and Gabe VanSickle suffered heartbreak for the second straight week, losing 20-19 at Spring Lake. The Broncos came in looking to avenge a three-point loss against Grand Rapids West Catholic the week prior, and came up just short of handing Spring Lake its first loss of the season. The twist of the knife is that Coopersville lead by five in the midst of the third quarter when a botched snap was recovered by Spring Lake and returned deep into their territory to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Coopersville (2-2) plays at Unity Christian this week.



Frederick Douglass loses defensive battle with Corbin

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass and Terrion Hicks came off a bye week, but their offense didn't get the memo. The Broncos lost, 6-0, on the road at Corbin in their fourth game of the season. Even in a game so closely contested, each team was able to put together a drive deep into their opponents' territory. The unfortunate difference is that Corbin was able to squeak out a touchdown on their drive in the final seconds of the first half, while Frederick Douglass couldn't convert from Corbin's 5-yard line in the final seconds of the game.

Frederick Douglass (2-2) hosts Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral this week.



Plymouth drops home matchup with Howell