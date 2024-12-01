Recruit Roundup: Marquet Dorsey wins NJ state title

Cornerback Marquet Dorsey flexes after forcing an incompletion. (Photo by @marquetdorseyjr)

Northwestern's 2024 season has wrapped up, Signing Day is a few days away, and five members of their Class of 2025 continued their high school careers last weekend. Cornerback Marquet Dorsey won a New Jersey state title at the Meadowlands, offensive tackle Hayden Wright led Kingwood to their first quarterfinals since 1990 and defensive end Jonah Hayes led his team to its first state title appearance since 2013. Read about that winning trio and more in this week's roundup.

Dorsey and DePaul win rematch for New Jersey state championship

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic and cornerback Marquet Dorsey handled Pope John XXIII, 33-21, to win New Jersey's Non-Public B state title at MetLife Stadium. DePaul had played John XXIII before and won 47-15 in their season opener back on Aug. 30. While the margin was more than cut in half, the result was the same this time for all the marbles as Dorsey and the defense helped DePaul win their fifth state title in the last 10 years. DePaul finishes their season at 11-1. Dorsey joins safety Alijah Jones as the second member of Northwestern's Class of 2025 to win a state title.

Hayes leads Moeller back to first state title game since 2013

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes defeated Centerville, 49-10, to advance to their first state title game since 2013. Hayes finished the game with two tackles, one of them for loss. This was a huge breakthrough for Hayes and his class, who have had their seasons end in the state semifinals the past three seasons. Moeller (14-1) plays Olentangy Liberty, the alma mater of tackle Ben Wrather, this week for the OHSAA Division I state title.

Preckel plays emergency quarterback in one-point loss in state semis

A week after their huge upset over Cardinal Ritter, Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette and jack-of-all-trades tight end Robby Preckel lost to Helias in the Class 5 semifinals in a heartbreaker, 14-13. Preckel and the Lancers leapt out to a 13-0 lead in the game but couldn't hold on to advance to their program's first state title game. Their final drive fell short as Preckel, in as emergency quarterback for starter Jack Behl, who suffered an injury in the fourth quarter, threw incomplete on fourth-and-7. Preckel had an exceptional senior campaign. lighting up the stat sheet with 87 receptions for 1,403 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 179 yards and six more scores. Lafayette finishes their season at 12-2.

Kingwood wins regional for first time since 1990

Kingwood (Tex.) and offensive tackle Hayden Wright may have narrowly made the playoffs, but they've made themselves right at home since getting there. With their 27-16 win over Strake Jesuit last week, they have advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time since 1990. Wright has paved the way for the Mustangs and running back Marquez Davis, who has now rushed for a school-record 2,094 yards this season. The future tackle also won some bragging rights over NU tight end Thomas Gordon, a Strake graduate. Kingwood (9-4) plays Summer Creek this week.

Lake Mary trounces Seminole, sets up rematch with Dr. Phillips

Lake Mary (Fla.) and defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp were unfazed by their rematch with Seminole in the regional finals, crushing them 42-3. The Eagles had played Seminole earlier this season and won 29-14, but opened up a far bigger margin with the season on the line. Jumpp and Co. have been in rare form this postseason, allowing about 16 points per game in the playoffs at the highest level of Florida high school football. Lake Mary (11-2) now plays Dr. Phillips in the state semifinals. Dr. Phillips is the last team to beat Lake Mary, 26-21, on Sept. 20. Lake Mary has since won nine straight games, while Dr. Phillips is 12-1.

COMPLETED SEASONS

CLASS OF 2026

Quarterback Johnny O'Brien and Palatine (Ill.) Fremd finished their season at 9-2. O'Brien led the Vikings to their first nine-win season since 2009 and their first playoff victory since 2019, and did after a 3-6 record the year before. O'Brien broke Fremd's record for passing yards in a game twice, once during the regular season with 395 yards, and again in their second-round playoff loss to Naperville Central with 464 yards. He threw for 3,442 yards and 39 touchdowns while completing 224 of 318 passes. O'Brien was an honorable mention for the Class 8A all-state team.

CLASS OF 2025

Safety Alijah Jones and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding won their third straight state title this season with a 31-7 win over McDonogh on Nov. 16. Jones and the Cavaliers were on the most fearsome defenses in the nation and held opponents to fewer than three points per game. Jones was named to the MIAA A All-Conference team. Spalding finished 12-0 and will ride a 35-game winning streak into next season.

Defensive end Caden O'Rourke and Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East finished their season at 12-1, their only loss coming to a championship-winning Loyola Academy for the third straight year. O'Rourke finished the season with 13 sacks and was voted to the Class 8A All-State First Team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

Offensive lineman Trey Boyd helped lead Shakopee (Minn.) to the first state semifinal in the program's history. Shakopee finished their season 10-2 and their playoff loss, to Maple Grove, would prove to be to the eventual state champion.

Tight end Noah LaPorte was named to the Class 3A All-State team and then the Three Rivers - Mississippi All-Conference team after a stellar season for Princeton (Ill.). Princeton finished their season at 10-2.

Wide receiver Dube Enongene and Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding finished their season at 6-5.

Quarterback Marcus Romain broke his non-throwing hand on Sept. 20. Romain had hoped to make it back for a second round playoff game but the injury proved to be season-ending after Wheeler lost their playoff opener. Wheeler finished the season at 2-9, the Wildcats were 1-5 with a forfeit loss due to weather with Romain as starter. MORE ON ROMAIN: QB commit Marcus Romain hopes to play again this season after breaking hand

2025 WR Braden Blueitt suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 20 per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and did not return this season. His Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage team finished their season 8-3.

Running back Ronny Johnson had a sensational senior season, rushing for 1,587 yards and 26 touchdowns and catching 18 passes for 325 yards and three more scores, according to MLive.com. He led Dexter (Mich.) to an undefeated regular season before losing to South Lyon 50-49 in the second round of the state playoffs to finish 10-1.

Defensive end Mason Mayne and Lawton (Mich.) finished their season at 8-3.

Linebacker Josh Veldman and New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West finished their season at 7-4. Veldman was named to the Class 7A all-state team and was part of a senior class that won West's first playoff game since 2018, and led the program to its best record since the same year. The Warriors were knocked out by No. 4 Batavia, still playing in the Class 7A semifinals this week.

Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. and Westerville (Ohio) North finished 6-5 this season. Stevens finished with 65 tackles, two interceptions and an 82-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. A two-way player lining up at running back and receiver, he also recorded 1,086 all-purpose yards.

Tight end Tyler Kielmeyer and Westerville (Ohio) South finished 5-6 this season. Kielmeyer seen on the sidelines of Northwestern's game vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 19 with crutches and a knee brace, but returned by the first round of the Wildcats' playoffs.

Offensive tackle Michael O'Connell and Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West finished the season 4-5. The normally powerhouse Hilltoppers finished the season 4-1 in their last five games and narrowly missed on a playoff berth due to one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the state.