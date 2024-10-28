Recruit Roundup: O'Rourke secures top seed in Illinois playoffs

Defensive end Caden O'Rourke and Lincoln-Way East will be the No. 1 seed in the IHSA's Class 8A playoffs. (Photo by caden.orourke Instagram)

The next generation of Northwestern Wildcats are wrapping up their regular seasons and prepping for the playoffs. One player, 2025 offensive lineman Trey Boyd, kicked off the class with its first win in the postseason, and his Shakopee squad has advanced to the second round of the MSHSL's 6A playoffs. Defensive end Caden O'Rourke completed an undefeated season for the top-seeded team in Illinois' top division as the IHSA released playoff matchups, running back Dexter Johnson also completed an undefeated season, and nine different players will be in the playoffs come next week. Check out all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.

CLASS OF 2025

Lincoln-Way East completes unbeaten regular season, earns top seed

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East and defensive end Caden O'Rourke dominated Naperville Central in a clash of unbeaten 8A powers, picking up a 28-7 win to cap off their dominant regular season campaign. This was the first game the Griffins scored less than 40 points, but O'Rourke and their formidable defense had their backs. Central, the alma mater of Northwestern wide receiver Reggie Fleurima, came in averaging more than 30 points per game but were held to just a touchdown. However, for O'Rourke and the Griffins, 9-0 isn't cause for celebration, it's the standard. They have finished second the past two seasons with a combined record of 28-2, losing only to Loyola Academy in the state title game in 2022 and 2023. Their last regular season loss was in 2021, 30-27, to Sandburg. Since their 2019 8A state title, each of their three full seasons have been ended by Loyola. The Ramblers have lost two games this year, so they are the No. 12 seed in the bracket -- though their 34-7 win over Chicago Mt. Carmel shows no one should underestimate their bid for a third-straight state title. The collision course for the two powers will be the state semifinals. Lincoln-Way East (9-0) is the top seed in the IHSA's top class and will host Niles West this week.

Boyd paves way to Round 1 win

Shakopee (Minn.) and offensive tackle Trey Boyd crushed Eastview, 56-7, in the first round of the MSHSL's 6A playoff bracket. The Sabers earned a two-seed after their one-loss regular season campaign and made short work of their first matchup. Shakopee has lost in the second round the past two seasons, but Boyd and his senior class have posted the best regular season record since 2011. Shakopee (8-1) host St. Michael-Albertville in the second round this week.

Johnson rushes for 103 yards and four TDs to seal unbeaten regular season

Running back Ronny Johnson rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns as Dexter (Mich.) cruised to a 35-6 win over rival Chelsea in the 75th playing of the game. Johnson scored Dexter's first two touchdowns and the damage was done. The Dreadnaughts completed their regular season unbeaten after an early-season loss was overturned due to ineligible players playing for Saline.

Dexter (9-0) hosts South Lyon East this week in the first round of their playoffs.

Dugandzic drops five punts inside the 15 in season finale

Punter Nikola Dugandzic pinned Deerfield inside their 15 five times, including two downed inside the 2, but Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier still closed out their season with a 21-10 loss. “Niki was just having one of those games where you just have to step back and say ‘holy cow,’” head coach Brian Doll told the North Shore Record. “That just shows why he’s going to be a force when he goes to college next year. He just did a great job.” Dugandzic is being recruited as a punter but also hit a 29-yard field goal in his kicking duties for the Trevians. Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier finished the season 2-7.

Lincoln-Way West overruns Bradley-Bourbonnais

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman put the icing on the cake of their playoff berth with a dominant 51-7 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais. The Warriors regular season was defined by its streaks: three wins in a row, then three losses, then three wins. Lincoln-Way West (6-3) earned the No. 20 seed in the IHSA 7A playoffs and will play at No. 13 Pekin this week.

DePaul upset by Delbarton

Previously undefeated Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic and cornerback Marquet Dorsey were stunned by Delbarton, 52-51, to give the Spartans their first loss of the season and put Delbarton in the lead of their division. DePaul led 45-31 with 2:01 left in the fourth quarter, but a touchdown drive, onside kick and a 38-yard Hail Mary sent the game to OT. Delbarton scored first and DePaul struck right back, but their attempt at a two-point conversion for the win fell incomplete. DePaul (7-1) plays at St. Joseph Regional for their regular season finale this week.

Glenbard West closes out season with dominant win

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West and offensive tackle Michael O'Connell were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 7, but they still crushed their final two opponents. The Hilltoppers rolled over Oak Park-River Forest last week, 41-7. The Hilltoppers were a victim of their past successes as they took on one of the state's toughest non-conference slates. Their five losses were to teams with a combined record of 38-6. Glenbard West finished their season at 4-5, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Lawton caps off regular season with win over Constantine

Lawton (Mich.) and defensive tackle Mason Mayne wrapped up their regular season with a 28-15 over Constantine. The win was the third straight for the Blue Devils and locked up sole possession of second place in the Southwestern Valley Conference. In the first round of the playoffs, Lawton (7-2) hosts Coloma, a team that it beat 46-8 on Oct. 11. Should Lawton take care of business, a rematch with Schoolcraft, their only loss in conference play, is likely in the second round.

Westerville North drubs Dublin Scioto

Westerville (Ohio) North and safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. closed out their regular season strong with a 41-24 win over Dublin Scioto. The Warriors had a shaky start to their season, losing two of their first three games, before turning the corner and winning both of their last two games by double digits. North finished third in their conference this year with a 5-2 record in league play. Westerville North (6-4) is the No. 10 seed in Region 3 of the OSHAA's Division I, they play at Pickerington North this week.

North Paulding clings to playoff spot after loss to Walton

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding and wide receiver Dube Enongene lost last week, 42-20, to Walton. The loss stings not only of its own accord; it also nudges the Wolfpack back into a three-way tie with Marietta and Marietta Wheeler for the two remaining playoff spots from their region. North Paulding (5-4) already won their matchup with Wheeler and holds the tiebreaker, but they play Marietta this week with postseason possibilities on the line. Win, and the Wolfpack are in. But a narrow possibility does exist, should Wheeler upset undefeated North Cobb and they lose to Marietta, North Paulding's season would end.

Princeton sets tone for playoffs with big win over Erie-Prophetstown

Tight end Noah LaPorte hauled in five catches and Princeton (Ill.) coasted to a 61-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown to put an exclamation mark on what has been another strong season for the program that has won 10+ games in each of its last four full seasons. LaPorte was a linchpin for a prolific offense that averaged 42 points per game. Since a shocking Week 5 loss to Monmouth-Roseville, they've scored 54 per contest. Princeton (8-1) earned the No. 4 seed in the IHSA's Class 3A and will host No. 13 Oregon this week. The good news for the Tigers is that Montini, the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last season, is on the opposite of the bracket, and IC Catholic, the team that knocked them out in 2022 and 2021 missed the playoffs. However, the bad news: No. 1 Byron, the state champs in 2021 and 2023, looms in the quarterfinals.

Lafayette handles Marquette

Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette and tight end Robby Preckel continued their road warrior reputation when they won 38-16 at Chesterfield Marquette last week. Preckel and the Lancers are 4-0 in their games away from Wildwood, and they matched last season's overall win total with their eighth victory. Lafayette (8-1) hosts Parkway Central this week.

Jones and Spalding's shutout streak snapped, win big anyways

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding and safety Alijah Jones' six-game shutout streak was snapped, but it's doubtful they shed any tears over it in a 56-3 win over Loyola Blakefield, the alma mater of Northwestern defensive end Anto Saka. Jones and the Cavalier defense are now allowing just three points per game this season. Archbishop Spalding (9-0) hosts Mount St. Joseph for their regular season finale this week.

Lake Mary completes undefeated run through district play

Lake Mary (Fla.) and their formidable defense, spearheaded by defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp, throttled Lake Brantley last week. Jumpp and the Eagles won 52-12 to finish 3-0 in their Class 7A District 3 slate. After a startling 2-2 start, the Florida powerhouse has found its groove, rattling off five straight wins to set the stage for their quickly approaching postseason. Lake Mary (7-2) hosts Bishop Moore for their regular season finale.

Moeller dominates Michigan's Muskegon

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes head into playoffs with a heap of momentum after a 52-27 win over Muskegon (Mich.). The Crusaders capped off their regular season with a six-game winning streak and are unbeaten in regulation time. Hayes and the Crusaders finished the season allowing 18.1 points per game against one of the toughest schedules in the nation. Their win knocked Muskegon out of the Michigan state playoffs for the first time since 2000. Moeller (9-1) is the No. 1 seed in Region 4 of the OSHAA's Division I and will host No. 16 Cincinnati Sycamore this week.

CLASS OF 2026

O'Brien throws for 256 yards and four touchdowns in win over Conant

Quarterback Johnny O'Brien was surgical in Palatine (Ill.) Fremd's 52-6 win over Conant that capped a marvelous year-to-year turnaround for the Vikings. In his commitment interview, O'Brien predicted Fremd would go from 3-6 in 2023 to 9-0 in 2024, and nearly fulfilled that promise. He finished the regular season with 2,636 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the state's best quarterbacks. Fremd (8-1) is the No. 10 seed in IHSA's Class 8A and will host No. 23 Andrew. That team might ring a bell for Recruit Roundup fans: Andrew lost to both Lincoln-Way West and Veldman, 41-19, and Lincoln-Way East and O'Rourke, 49-20. Unless you are a Lincoln-Way East or Loyola, there are no gimmes in 8A, but the Vikings do have a good draw and the opportunity for their first 10-win season since 2009.

On bye

2025 QB Marcus Romain and Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler were on bye last week. They play at North Cobb this week. Wheeler would clinch the playoffs with a win.

Injured

2025 WR Braden Blueitt suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 20 per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and will not return this season. His Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage team (6-2) beat Mansfield Summit, 39-26, last week.