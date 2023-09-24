It's hard to look to the future when the present is so fun. On the heels of Northwestern's 37-34 overtime classic over Minnesota, we take a look at the members of the Wildcats' Class of 2024, who balled out for their respective high schools this weekend as well. Dashun Reeder put on a show, scoring once every five times he took a handoff in a huge win, his team's second straight by 40 or more points. Carson Grove hauled in an 80-yard touchdown as Hersey cruised to another regular season win. And defensive end Troy Regovich fell on a punt for a score in one of St. Edward's most dominant wins yet. Check out all of that and more in this week's roundup.



Reeder rushes for three touchdowns in blowout win over McCormick

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church Episcopal trounced McCormick, 60-14, aided by Dashun Reeder's big day on the ground. The 6-foot, 175-pound running back back tallied 15 carries for 124 yards and three touchdowns. The Cavaliers have really hit their stride in their past two games. They had a rocky start to the year at 2-2, but have beaten their past two opponents by a combined score of 111-14. Christ Church (4-2) hosts Ware Shoals this week.



Regovich recovers blocked punt for touchdown in dominant win

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward bounced back from their first loss of the season by crushing River Rouge, 42-6. After a win and a loss decided by a combined three points, the Eagles got a chance to stretch their wings and coast for their fifth win of the season. After missing the start of the season due to a shin injury, Troy Regovich has been back as a key cog in St. Edward's dominant defense. While he normally makes his hay as a pass rusher, Regovich got on the board last week when he scooped up the blocked punt by Notre Dame-commit Loghan Thomas.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgbWFuIHRvdWNoZG93biBhbGVydC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yZWdvdmljaF90cm95P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkByZWdvdmljaF90cm95PC9hPiBjb21lcyB1cCB3aXRoIHRoZSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xvZ2hhblRob21hczE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QExvZ2hhblRob21hczE8L2E+IHB1bnQgYmxvY2su IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0VIU19GT09UQkFMTD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU0VIU19GT09UQkFMTDwvYT4gdXAgMjgt MCBvbiBSaXZlciBSb3VnZSB3aXRoIDU6MjcgbGVmdCBpbiB0aGUgaGFsZi4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VDZkZaRXB2WnEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9lQ2ZGWkVwdlpxPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgR291bCAoQG1n b3VsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21nb3VsL3N0YXR1 cy8xNzA1NjU2MjQ3NTkxMDYzNzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNl cHRlbWJlciAyMywgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

St. Edward (5-1) hosts Cleveland St. Ignatius this week.



Hersey and Grove pitch shutout in conference opener

Mid-Suburban League East play is underway and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey wasted no time in making a statement. The Huskies and Carson Grove beat Buffalo Grove, 35-0, to extend their regular season winning streak to 14 games. Grove and 2025 quarterback Colton Gumino continue to punish defenses down the field, and they connected for an 80-yard touchdown for Hersey's fifth score of the day. Grove also plays defensive back for Hersey, and the Husky defense played one of its best games all season. They kept the Bison off the scoreboard, including ending two drives that reached inside Hersey's 10-yard line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj44MHkgVEQgcGFzcyB0byA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NhcnNvbmdyb3ZlMTE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENhcnNv bmdyb3ZlMTE8L2E+ICEgNS0wIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vSGVyc2V5X0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIZXJz ZXlfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v VE5UaWduaXRlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUTlRpZ25pdGU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGVtbWluZ1JlcG9ydD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATGVtbWluZ1JlcG9ydDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ub21Mb3kyNDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFRvbUxveTI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9UaHJvd0l0RGVlcD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhy b3dJdERlZXA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRURH WVRJTT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARURHWVRJTTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QcmVwUmVkem9uZUlMP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQcmVwUmVkem9uZUlMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FCSGl0TGlzdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUUJIaXRMaXN0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvYWNoQmlnUGV0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hCaWdQ ZXRlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTWZWRjA3Q2xkVyI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01mVkYwN0NsZFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29sdG9u IEd1bWlubyAoQGNqZ3VtaW5vUUIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vY2pndW1pbm9RQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwNTkzMzU0ODc0NDU2MTAzNT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Hersey (5-0) will try to extend their streak this week against Prospect, the alma mater of wide receiver Frank Covey IV.



Schaller snags jump ball, interception in loss to Deerfield

Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North and Patrick Schaller's playoff hopes are on their last legs after a 28-14 loss to Deerfield at home. Schaller flashed his size and speed on a 40-yard completion, beating the corner then leaping to high point the ball along the sideline. Then, he flashed his two-way skills at linebacker when he baited Deerfield's quarterback into an interception that Schaller almost took all the way back for a score. Even as Glenbrook North has struggled since Week 1, Schaller has continued to display the work ethic and skills that earned him an offer week in and week out.

The Spartans had hoped they could fight for a spot in the IHSA 7A playoffs for the first time since 2018, but will now have to win out to do so against a tough schedule. Glenbrook North (1-4) plays Maine South this week, the alma mater of former left tackle Peter Skoronski and current tight end Chris Petrucci.



Sault Area fights through injuries in tough loss to Marquette

Callen Campbell remains healthy, but Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area was hamstrung by injuries across their team and lost 28-7 to Marquette. Three of the Blue Devils' top rushers left with injury, in addition to a defensive back. Campbell tallied four tackles for loss and tipped a pass for an interception, but couldn't carry Sault Area to their third win of the season. The Blue Devils (3-2) will host Glen Lake this week.



Hicks records sack and PBU in out-of-state battle

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass hosted Indiana powerhouse Indianapolis Cathedral and lost, 28-19. It was a hard-fought game, and one where Terrion Hicks starred. He flew in on a corner blitz to sack Cathedral's quarterback and harried their receivers all night.

The Broncos have three regular season losses for the first time since the historic school reopened in 2017, but it is important to note their impressive strength of schedule. Archbishop Hoban, their Week 1 opponent, is ranked 42nd in the nation and Cathedral is ranked ninth in Indiana by MaxPreps. Frederick Douglass (2-3) plays at Western Hills this week in their final non-district game of the regular season.



Cotton and Plymouth crush Canton in crosstown rivalry

Canton (Mich.) Plymouth demolished Canton, 35-14, to earn crosstown bragging rights in a big way. Idrys Cotton and the Wildcat offense line opened up wide lanes and gave their quarterback time to deliver a statement win.

Plymouth (2-3) plays at Novi this week.



Coopersville avoids losing streak by dispatching Unity Christian

Coopersville (Mich.) and Gabe VanSickle rebounded from a one-point loss to Spring Lake two weeks ago by crushing Unity Christian, 56-31, last week. VanSickle and the Broncos' line paved the way yet again as their offense has been prolific in each of their wins, scoring 49 or more each time.