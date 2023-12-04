Recruit Roundup: Regovich and Reeder repeat as state champs
Two members of Northwestern's Class of 2024 closed out their high school careers by winning the state title.
Together, running back Dashun Reeder and defensive end Troy Regovich, who both play for powerhouse programs, now have five titles between them. Reeder and Christ Church Episcopal captured a second-straight SCHSL Class A title, and Regovich and St. Edward completed a three-peat in Ohio's Division I.
Check out how each of them performed in their title-winning games in this final Recruit Roundup of the season.
Reeder runs for 177 yards and two TDs as Christ Church rolls in title game
Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church and Dashun Reeder left no doubt that they were the best team in South Carolina Class A with a dominant 67-21 win over Johnsonville.
Reeder ran for 177 yards and two touchdowns as the Cavaliers piled up 429 yards. They scored three touchdowns in the first four minutes and never looked back to close out their second straight state title at the expense of Johnsonville.
Christ Church was so dominant that they institued a running clock in the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers finished the season with a record of 13-2. Reeder ended his career with more than 4,000 career rushing yards.
Highlights
Regovich and defense dominate one more time in championship
Three times is the charm for Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward.
The Eagles beat Springfield for the third straight season in the OSHAA Division I title game, 31-21.
It was a dominant home stretch for Troy Regovich and the defense. This is the first time the Eagles allowed 21 points in the playoffs, and the first time this season since an Oct. 14 game against Archbishop Moeller.
And to that end, it wasn't even 21 points allowed by the defense. Springfield's Jaivian Norman, an EMU commit, returned a kick 93 yards for a touchdown, so Regovich and the defense allowed just two scores.
The Eagles and the Wildcats went into halftime tied at 21. Then the defense clamped down and the St. Edward offense churned out a field goal and a late touchdown to reach the final margin.
St. Edward, also the alma mater of current Northwestern DE Michael Kilbane, finished the season at 15-1. It is their third straight season with a state title, their third straight season with just one loss, and the seventh time in 14 seasons the Eagles have claimed an Ohio state championship.
Highlights
COMPLETED SEASONS
S Tito Williams and Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central finished their season 13-1.
CB Terrion Hicks and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass finished their season 8-5.
WR Carson Grove and Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey finished their season 10-1.
DE Braxton Strong and Peru (Ind.) finished their season 9-1.
DE Callen Campbell and Sault Sainte Marie (Mich.) Sault Area finished their season 5-4.
OL Idrys Cotton and Canton (Mich.) Plymouth finished their season 4-5.
OL Aiden Newbill and Pflugerville (Tex.) John B. Connally finished their season 3-7.
TE Patrick Schaller and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North finished their season 2-7.