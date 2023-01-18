Northwestern's coaching staff is whole again after the Wildcats filled their third and final vacancy by reportedly hiring South Dakota State's Christian Smith to be their new defensive line coach.

John Brice of FootballScoop.com was the first to report that Smith would be leaving FCS champion South Dakota State, where he held the same position, to join Pat Fitzgerald's staff for 2023.

Smith was the defensive line coach at SDSU for the past six years, moving from working with the defensive tackles to the whole D-line in 2019. Before he joined the Jackrabbits in 2016, Smith was a grad assistant for Matt Campbell at Iowa State and a grad assistant at his alma mater, Toledo, in 2015.

Smith was a three-year starter at Toledo where he racked up 89 tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Smith was named captain his senior season and finished with 40 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pair of sacks in his fourth straight winning season for the Rockets.