WildcatReport

Northwestern has filled another one of its coaching vacancies.

On Monday, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted that head coach Pat Fitzgerald will tap North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun as the new DC in Evanston.

Braun is an out-of-the-box hire who has never worked at the FBS level and has no obvious connections to the Northwestern coaching staff. That could be seen as a positive as the Wildcats try to rebound from posting a 4-20 record over the last two years and losing 11 straight game to close the 2022 season. He also owns two FCS national championship rings.

Braun has been the Bison's defensive coordinator since 2019. Before that, he spent two years at Northern Iowa, where he held a myriad of roles: defensive line coach, outside linebackers coach, run-game coordinator and special teams coach.

Prior to Northern Iowa he spent two seasons coaching the defensive line at UC Davis, and six seasons at his alma mater, Division II Winona State, two as a graduate assistant and four as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He also spent a season as the defensive coordinator at NAIA Culver-Stockton.

Now, Braun's upward trajectory will take a big leap into the Big Ten.