Running back Ronny Johnson committed to Northwestern on June 21, the first night of his official visit, to become the first running back in the Wildcats’ Class of 2025.

Johnson had a well-earned, whirlwind recruitment with the Wildcats, turning his impressive performance at a one-day camp last weekend into an official visit invitation this weekend. He picked up an offer on Friday and committed the same night.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound back from Dexter (Mich.) chose Northwestern over 10 other offers, including App State, Marshall and a cluster of MAC programs.



