Ronny Johnson is Northwestern's first RB in Class of 2025
Running back Ronny Johnson committed to Northwestern on June 21, the first night of his official visit, to become the first running back in the Wildcats’ Class of 2025.
Johnson had a well-earned, whirlwind recruitment with the Wildcats, turning his impressive performance at a one-day camp last weekend into an official visit invitation this weekend. He picked up an offer on Friday and committed the same night.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound back from Dexter (Mich.) chose Northwestern over 10 other offers, including App State, Marshall and a cluster of MAC programs.
Northwestern is still expected to take two running backs in this recruiting class.
Johnson’s quick commitment doesn’t come as a surprise. He told WildcatReport earlier in the week that he would commit if offered, and he stayed true to his word.
Johnson, whohas yet to receive a Rivals ranking is the 14th commit of the class overall. The group is currently ranked 39th in the nation.