Lots of football players say that all they need is an opportunity. Ronny Johnson got an opportunity last weekend at a Northwestern one-day camp, and he capitalized on it in a big way.

The unranked running back from Dexter (Mich.) "killed it" during drills at the camp and caught the attention of Wildcat coaches. He didn't earn an offer, but he got the next best thing: an invitation back to Evanston for an official visit this weekend, where he hopes to get what would be his first offer from a Power Four program.

And if he gets one, you can bet that he'll capitalize on that opportunity too.

