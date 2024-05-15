Advertisement
Safety commit Alijah Jones: 'Northwestern offers you more than just ball'

Alijah Jones is the fourth official visitor last weekend to commit to the Wildcats.
Matthew Shelton • WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Three-star safety Alijah Jones announced his commitment to Northwestern on Wednesday after an official visit last weekend.

"They've really been on it and our connection was there," Jones said on his decision. "When I got to campus, saw the school and got to meet the staff, that's when I realized [I wanted to commit]."

Jones is one of the most heavily contested commits of this cycle so far for Northwestern. He committed to the program over 12 other offers, including Michigan State, Indiana, Boston College and Pitt.

He is the second safety to commit to Northwestern's Class of 2025, joining Jonathan Stevens Jr. He is also the fourth official visitor to pull the trigger.

MORE ON JONES: Northwestern 'definitely up there' for three-star safety Alijah Jones

