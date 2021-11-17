Snap Judgments: Thomas thinks Hilinski is the future at QB

Northwestern's 35-7 loss to Wisconsin on Saturday eliminated the Wildcats from bowl contention and ensured that they would not achieve any of the program's goals this season.

The three goals that are etched in glass in the trophy case at the Walter Athletic Center are: Win the West Division, Win the Big Ten, Win Our Bowl Game. The first two fell by the wayside long ago, and the latest thumping -- the Wildcats' fourth in a row -- meant that they wouldn't even get a shot at the last one.

Now that a bowl is off the table, the program's focus can move to 2022 and beyond. Former Wildcat center and captain Jared Thomas thinks that we will see a lot of new faces on the field for the Wildcats during these final two games.

"These last games will be about getting guys some time for next season, getting young guys game reps to see what they can do," he said. "They're in a no-lose situation now because there's not a lot at stake."

That may be the silver lining here. Northwestern is getting a two-game head start on next season. Lord knows, they could use any advantage they can get.

The first priority for the remainder of the season is finding an answer at the quarterback position. Thomas, unlike many other fans and observers, believes the answer is already on the roster.

"I think Ryan Hilinski is our starter, and should be our starter moving forward," he said.

Thomas doesn't support Hilinski just because he has two years of eligibility remaining while starter Andrew Marty is a fifth-year senior who isn't coming back. He also thinks the transfer from South Carolina has the skills to be QB1 for the Wildcats in the coming years.

"He can be a Big Ten quarterback," he said. "He just hasn't had enough time in the system."

It's clear to Thomas that Marty's time as the starter should be over. He has thrown six interceptions in the last two games and has proven to be a little too reckless with the football.

Thomas understands why coaches inserted Marty against Minnesota and let him start the last two games against Iowa and Wisconsin. They were fighting to get three more wins and become bowl-eligible. But now that the bowl window has been closed, it's time to pick a starter once and for all.

"They need to name (Hilinski) the starter and ride with him through thick and thin," he said.