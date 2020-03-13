Last in a series of three stories by Tim Chapman examining the questions facing Northwestern's offense, defense and special teams this spring. Spring practice has been cancelled, but these questions will still be relevant next fall. More: Offense l Defense

Can we once again count on Charlie Kuhbander in the kicking game?

Charlie Kuhbander made 10 of 14 field goals last season. (NUSports.com)

Kuhbander started off his Northwestern career by connecting on 81% of his 16 attempts as a true first-year placekicker.

The next season he dipped to 55%, though he was battling injury. He improved to 71% last year, but was still very inconsistent, and not completely healed. What was odd was that Kuhbander was perfect inside of 30 yards and beyond 40; but between 30 and 39 he was just 6 of 10. In three years, Kuhbander's long has been 45 (44 last year), so it’s not as though he’s expected to bang them through from deep. But his accuracy from mid-range should be more consistent than 60%. He also missed a PAT late in the season, which almost seems inexplicable for a scholarship Division I football player.

Though Fitzgerald stuck with him the last two years and said Kuhbander was “his guy,” with “full confidence” in him, his conservative use of the field-goal specialist might suggest otherwise. A blunt Fitzgerald also remarked in his spring practice kickoff presser that the team needed to make their short field goals, and with the sting of last year’s outcome still swollen, Kuhbander will need to be more dependable if he wants to remain “the guy.” When fully healthy, we’ve seen what good Kuhbander can do. He just needs to be reliable again.





Can kickoff specialist Trey Finison add a “defensive” weapon with more regular touchbacks?

Trey Finison had nine touchbacks in 33 kickoffs last season. (Getty Images)

Toward the end of last season, sophomore Trey Finison gave the Wildcats something they could really use -- someone who can threaten opposing kick-return units with “defensive” kickoffs. What we mean by that is his kick-offs traveled far enough, and with enough height, to allow his coverage unit to advance downfield and position themselves to deny any meaningful progress from the return team. Finison averaged 58.7 yards per kick, with nine touchbacks on 33 kick-offs (27%). Due to the limited number of scoring drives last season, this was a relatively small sample size. But comparatively speaking, this is right up there with the best we’ve seen since Jack Mitchell in 2016 (61 ypk, 49% touchbacks). In 2018, Drew Luckenbaugh averaged just 54 yards per kickoff with 22% touchbacks, while Luke Otto averaged 58 ypk with 29% touchbacks the year before.

Finison seemed to get stronger toward the end of the season and did not put a single kickoff out of bounds, which was an improvement from some of his predecessors. In addition, NU’s kick coverage team limited opposing teams to just 20 yards per return so this could be a helpful weapon for a defense that’s set to return many key parts and primed for a resurgence in 2020.





What will Riley Lees’ role be in the return game this year?

Riley Lees averaged a career-high 22 yards on kickoff returns last season. (AP Images)