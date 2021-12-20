Stunner: Northwestern beats out Michigan for 2023 OL Dylan Senda

Northwestern pulled off a recruiting stunner on Monday, beating out Big Ten champion Michigan for a player in the Wolverines' own backyard.

The Wildcats bested finalists Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa for coveted interior offensive lineman Dylan Senda from Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child. He is ranked as the No. 2 center in the nation and the No. 10 overall prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2023 class.

Senda was generally regarded as a strong Michigan lean since visiting Ann Arbor for the Wolverines' win over Ohio State. With Northwestern finishing a disappointing 3-9 in 2021 and Michigan earning a berth in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines were generally regarded as a slam-dunk for Senda.

But Northwestern offensive line coach Kurt Anderson worked his magic again to pull an in-state kid away from the Wolverines. Anderson, a former Michigan lineman himself, has now beaten the Wolverines for three Michigan offensive linemen who had Wolverine offers over the last three classes: Josh Priebe in 2020, Caleb Tiernan in 2021 and now Senda in 2023.

Senda announced his commitment with a video.