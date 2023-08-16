There was originally supposed to be an open practice as well, but the program closed practice the night before.

Quarterback battle rages on

Braun declined to name a starting quarterback at this time, but the days until the announcement appear numbered.

A scrimmage looms this Saturday, and it figures to weigh heavily on the process to name either Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant or late-season incumbent Brendan Sullivan as the starter for Rutgers on Sept. 3.

"We've seen a lot of good things out of both," Braun said. "Brendan Sullivan definitely brings a different dynamic in terms of his athleticism.

"Ben is making some really sound decisions in the drop-back passing game, getting the ball out on time...we're excited to give them a couple more opportunities to really crystallize how me move forward."

Braun clarified that although he will be leaning on his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian throughout the process, he would do that same for a battle at any other position.

But the final call remains Braun's.

Braun is becoming comfortable as head coach

In his opening statement, Braun said that he had taken some time to visit Ryan Field in preparation for their Sept. 9 home opener against UTEP.

"For the first time, myself and our operations staff had an opportunity to go over to Ryan Field yesterday and really navigate how we're going to operate on game day at home," the first-time head coach said. "For a newbie, that was a pretty cool experience, seeing the locker room, walking through the tunnel, seeing the natural grass, the Rose Bowl logo.

"We're working through as a staff getting into a rhythm and routine for what it looks like when we're on the road in New Jersey, and what it's going to look like when we're at home."

Building that rhythm and chemistry is important now more than ever with two late additions to the coaching staff: special assistant to the head coach Skip Holtz and defensive assistant coach DJ Vokolek.

"You can't force anything right now, the time doesn't allow it," Braun said. "An opportunity to go play golf or have everyone over at the house, there's just not time for that right now.

"But you can sit down and share food and get to know each other... I've seen our staff taking strides to get to know each other, which has been neat. The circumstances aren't easy, but I'm really impressed with the way that this group of men have handled it."

Braun is also gaining more experience as a head coach, now heading into his third week of leading practice and the program.

"[It's] very different as each day has gone by and I become more and more comfortable, though I still have a lot to learn," Braun said. "Coach Holtz has been a great resource, [special teams coordinator and tight ends coach] Jeff Genyk is a former head coach, and I've been talking with Matt Entz, the head coach at North Dakota State who I'm really close with.

"[Going over with them] how would you handle this situation. I still have a lot to learn in this role but I'm becoming more comfortable each day."





The team has turned the corner

At Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis a few weeks ago, Braun said, "At some point over the course of fall camp, whether that be report date, or August 15 or August 24, at some point there needs to be a very clear line of we've been through a lot but it's time to put it in the rearview mirror. And it's time to go win football games."

Braun thinks the team has drawn that line and is focused on their mission going forward this season.

"That realization has happened," he said. "Going through a tough week last week with a tough week ahead, that time is now. Our focus has shifted to Rutgers."





The trio of transfers talked about their new experiences

The three transfers who addressed the media took turns and described the impact of their new environment after coming from a different school.

Defensive end Richie Hagarty, who hailed from FCS Southern Illinois, a team that upset Northwestern last year, went first.

"It's a lot different as far as the depth goes," he said. "[At SIU] you have a lot more reps, a lot more bang[ing into each other], and you don't have as much recovery.

"Then you get to a program like here, and the resources you have are a lot different. Everybody can play, whether it's 1, 2, 3 or 4 [on the depth chart]."

Bryant comes from an AAC power in Cincinnati that is moving up to the Big 12 and the Power Five this season. But he still agreed the resources at Northwestern were a step up.

"I've been blown away since the moment I stepped foot on campus," Bryant said. "Facilities, staff, everyone. I've never even heard of a football program that has someone like Doc Jen (Jen Schumacher, the team's mental performance consultant).

"She's our mental health coach, and she has one-on-one meetings, she does mindfulness training which is really helpful. I've just been blown away and super happy here."

Henning won Big Ten titles and played in College Football Playoff games the last two years at Michigan. He highlighted a similarity, rather than a difference.

"Coming from one Big Ten school to another, the expectations are the same," he said. "Everybody wants to win the Big Ten...

"Having that end goal in the back of your mind while you're working each day has been a similarity for me. Seeing the guys take each day serious and work towards out ultimate goal to win a Big Ten championship."





The trenches are still a work in progress

The offensive line is replacing three starters from the end of last season, and the defensive line had just two scholarship defensive tackles in spring practice.

Braun thinks that there will be a learning curve for both units, but they could become strengths once they find their rhythm and chemistry.

"First thing I've seen is numbers," he said about the defensive line, which has brought in three transfers since spring ball. "I walk into the D-line room and it's full again. [Defensive line] coach [Christian] Smith has done an incredible job developing the young men that participated in spring...

"I see a group that has a lot of room for improvement, is not where they need to be at today, but Week 1 that can help us win a football game. By midseason, I think they could be the reason that we're winning football games."

Braun echoed a similar sentiment about the offensive line.

"I would equate it very similar to the D-line," Braun said. "I feel very good about the depth and the trajectory of that group under the leadership of [offensive line] coach [Kurt] Anderson.

"They're going to help us win games. I don't know if they'll be the reason why we're winning football games early, but as the season goes on, that's going to be a group that improves down the stretch...We just make sure they provide opportunities for guys at different spots so they can find the right combination."





Henning projects to be a jack-of-all-trades

Henning transferred to Northwestern from Michigan as one of the premier return threats in the country, but he didn't play a big role on offense.

That figures to change at Northwestern, where the staff is trying to find ways to get his blazing speed on the field. That could mean split out wide, in the slot or in the backfield.

Henning didn't describe an exact role but Wildcat fans can expect him to be used all over the field.

"Any way I can help the offense, I'm glad to do it," Henning said. "If they envision me on the outside, inside, doing things in the backfield, I'm up for anything.

"I feel I can affect the game in multiple ways, so anything I'm asked to do for the team, I'll do it."





Braun hopes the team is embraced by its fans

Braun was asked about the reception he thinks the team will get in New Jersey from fans, and when they make their home debut the following week. He said the Wildcats will control what they can control but hope they still have the support of their alumni and fanbase in Evanston.

"I certainly hope that this community, alumni, all those that are associated with Northwestern University, and Northwestern athletics will come out and show full support for the 103 young men that have worked their butts off the last four weeks," Braun said. "They've come together to do something special, and I'm really confident that [getting fan support] is exactly what's going to happen.

"There will certainly be a few outliers but we're going to focus on what we're grateful for, and what we're grateful for is an outpouring from former players who continue to show their love and support."