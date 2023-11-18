EVANSTON-The Wildcats closed out Ryan Field in classic Big Ten West fashion with a 23-15 win over Purdue. Including turnovers on downs, the Boilermakers coughed the ball up six different times, five of them in Northwestern territory. Ben Bryant strung together a 230-yard performance with a touchdown and an interception on 13-for-24 passing to stamp Northwestern's ticket to go bowling. "That's winning football on display," said head coach David Braun, who earned the permanent title just two days ago. "I can't tell you how overwhelmed with joy I am to know this team has an opportunity to extend its season and get an extra game. "I told the team in the locker room, we accomplished something special today but the job is not done." Here are our takeaways from the final game at Ryan Field:



Bend-but-don't-break is back in a big way: Purdue racked up 443 yards to Northwestern's 329, picked up 21 first downs to the Wildcats' 12, and ran 77 plays to 59. It all amounted to eight fewer points, though. "They put up quite a bit of yards," Braun said. "They moved the ball effectively, but yards don't result in wins. Points do." The Wildcat defense turned in a quintessential bend-don't-break performance. Purdue lit up the stat sheet but had drives end at the Northwestern 1, 15, 30, 34 and 40 thanks to three different turnovers on downs, a fumble and a game-sealing interception from Xander Mueller. "It was awesome," Mueller said. "That was one of the main coaching points from [linebackers coach Tim] McGarigle this week. That formation, that pass concept, so it felt good to get that one... I dropped one against Iowa, so it felt good to get that one." It was a performance to make even former defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz beam with pride. The Boilermakers got everywhere but the end zone throughout the game. The Wildcats sent off Ryan Field the right way. In three of their last four Big Ten games -- by forcing an overtime field goal from Minnesota and intercepting passes to run out the clock against Maryland and Purdue -- the defense has sealed the game. It's the kind of defense that has defined, and will define, this program. And it's the kind that has them back bowling for the first time since 2020.

Porter's best game since the 2021 Citrus Bowl: For the second straight week, Cam Porter turned in his best performance of the year. He bulled his way to 72 yards against Wisconsin and then exploded for 95 and two touchdowns today against Purdue. With the rise of Tre Tyus against Iowa and the dual-threat capabilities of sophomore Joseph Himon II, Porter seemed to be fading back into a committee role. Instead, he burst back onto the scene with his best stretch since he closed out 2020 with three strong performances. It's been a long journey with a 2021 torn ACL and the emergence of Evan Hull as the feature back, but it finally seems that Porter is back to where he wants to be. "It felt really good," Porter said about his day. "The offensive line was blocking their butts off. They played a lot of man coverage, so creases were there and I knew I could hit them." Northwestern's rushing attack paled in comparison to Purdue's, which put up 303 yards on the ground. But the Wildcats still did a great job in the second half of moving the pile. Adjusting for sacks, Porter & Co. were able to average 4.4 yards per carry. When Bryant missed four games earlier this season, one of their most difficult traits was the inability to establish the ground game. Now that Bryant is back and airing it out, defenses haven't been able to key in on Porter, and he has returned to his prophesied status as a true bell-cow back.



Bryant's record as a starter moved to 4-3, above .500 for the first time, after today's game. (Associated Press)