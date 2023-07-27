@WildcatReport

TE Chico Holt is fourth Northwestern transfer since Fitz firing
MORE ON NORTHWESTERN'S TRANSFERS:
LB Juice Cryer l LB Nigel Glover l S Jeremiah Lewis
Northwestern's incoming freshman class is bearing the brunt of the program defections so far.
Incoming freshman Chico Holt, a four-star tight end from Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit, entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He is the fourth Wildcat to enter the portal since head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10, and the third freshman to do so.
Two of Holt's fellow incoming freshmen, linebackers Juice Cryer and Nigel Glover, previously left the program. Graduate safety Jeremiah Lewis, who started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season, also announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday.
Holt was one of the headliners of Northwestern's 2023 class, which was the program's highest ranked class in the Rivals era. The then-19 member group was ranked 45th in the nation. Holt was one of two four-stars in the class, along with defensive end Michael Kilbane.
A 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, Holt chose Northwestern over 24 other programs. He had an impressive offer list that included Michigan, Michigan State, Texas and Wisconsin, among others. He took an official visit to Northwestern in May, committed in June and signed his letter of intent in December, all in 2022.
Northwestern has now suffered four transfers and four decommitments from its Class of 2024 since Fitzgerald was fired as the result of a hazing investigation in the football program.