@WildcatReport

Northwestern's incoming freshman class is bearing the brunt of the program defections so far.

Incoming freshman Chico Holt, a four-star tight end from Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit, entered the transfer portal on Thursday. He is the fourth Wildcat to enter the portal since head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired on July 10, and the third freshman to do so.

Two of Holt's fellow incoming freshmen, linebackers Juice Cryer and Nigel Glover, previously left the program. Graduate safety Jeremiah Lewis, who started all 12 games for the Wildcats last season, also announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday.