Third of 10 questions we are asking that will determine Northwestern's 2023 season.

After a second straight season rife with uncertainty and inconsistency at quarterback, Northwestern has brought in quarterback Ben Bryant from Cincinnati via the transfer portal. Over the past few seasons, the offense has been in freefall. It has gone from below average production within a complimentary system to completely comatose.

Northwestern's Offensive Production Season Points/Game Passing Yards/Game 2020 24.7 197.9 2021 16.6 177.3 2022 13.8 210.3

Northwestern needs a steady and experienced hand who can reverse the scoring skid and put its offense back on track. Enter Ben Bryant. Bryant has 24 games as a starter in the past two seasons, one with Eastern Michigan and last year with Cincinnati. He started 11 games for the Bearcats, leading them to a 9-2 record and a No. 22 ranking in the AP Poll before a season-ending foot injury. Bryant's injury came right before a ranked matchup with Tulane in the final week of the season, a marquee game that Cincinnati lost by three. Looking at the rest of Bryant's games, it looks like Northwestern could be getting just what the doctor ordered: a calm, cool and collected quarterback. He has 10 games with a passing touchdown, eight with 200+ yards and just one with multiple interceptions. He acquitted himself well in Cincinnati's two games against Power Five opponents. He threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a hostile SEC environment at Arkansas, and 354 yards, four touchdowns and an interception in a rout of Indiana. For a direct analog to Northwestern's schedule, Miami (Ohio) did not give the Bearcats the same troubles they gave the Wildcats. Bryant threw for 337 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 38-17 win over the RedHawks. Northwestern’s Ryan Hikinski mustered 257 yards without a touchdown or interception against the same defense a week later in a disappointing 17-14 loss. Transfer quarterbacks have been a mixed bag for Northwestern over the past five seasons. They hit the jackpot in 2020, when the Wildcats brought in Peyton Ramsey from Indiana and won the Big Ten West. But they misfired with Hunter Johnson from Clemson and, to a lesser extent Hilinski from South Carolina. Under those two QBs, the Cats found themselves mired in quarterback battles and with one of the worst offenses in the nation. Here’s how Bryant's starting season at Cincinnati stacks up with Ramsey’s and Hilinski's starting campaigns before they hit Evanston (Johnson had just 27 pass attempts in his lone season at Clemson):

Transfer Quarterback Previous Season Stats Ben Bryant ('22) Ryan Hilinski ('19) Peyton Ramsey ('19) Passing Yards 2732 2357 2454 Touchdowns 21 11 13 Interceptions 7 5 5 Completion % 61.2 58.1 68