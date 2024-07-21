WildcatReport

Northwestern's offense in 2023 was surprisingly much more effective through the air than on the ground. The Ben Bryant-led passing attack averaged 202 yards per game via the air, nearly double the 105.7 yards the Cats averaged on the ground for the widest margin between the two with Mike Bajakian as offensive coordinator.

The 2024 Wildcats plan to bring more balance to their attack and that mission will be undertaken by several new faces. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan, offensive line coach Bill O'Boyle and quarterback Mike Wright are all entering their first seasons in Evanston and will be among the driving forces of the attempted renovation of the rushing attack.

They'll be working with established running back Cam Porter, the roster's leading rusher with 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career, plus young backs like the electric Joseph Himon II and promising Caleb Komolafe.

Over the last two seasons with Lujan at the controls of the South Dakota State offense, the Jackrabbits averaged 219.7 rushing yards per game en route to a 29-1 record and back-to-back FCS National Championships. Last season, SDSU's lead running back, Isaiah Davis, ran for FCS-high 1,578 yards while adding 18 trips to paydirt. For reference, Northwestern ran for only 1,375 yards and 13 touchdowns as a team last season. It wasn't just a one-man show in Brookings, either. The Robin to Davis' Batman was Amar Johnson who tallied 801 yards and four scores. The Jacks' quarterback, Mark Gronowski, added 402 yards and eight trips to the end zone for good measure. Saying Lujan-coached offenses can move the ball on the ground would be an understatement.

It's clear from that balance that Lujan prefers to have a collection of ball carriers, even if a player like Davis establishes himself as the lead option. The newest, and maybe the most impactful, weapon in Northwestern's arsenal next year will be Wright. The transfer signal caller finds himself in Evanston after four seasons in the SEC, three at Vanderbilt and one at Mississippi State. Wright can absolutely fly.

He was a member of the track team at Mississippi State as a sprinter, and that speed shows up big time in games. In 2022 for Vanderbilt, Wright ripped off a 59-yard touchdown sprint against Kentucky where his top speed reached 22 miles per hour. That speed would have been good for the fourth fastest in the NFL last season.

Wright's game-breaking speed and ability to turn any play into a home run with his legs gives Northwestern a quarterback that hasn't been seen in Evanston since Kain Colter. Wright is one of the fastest quarterbacks, if not players, in all of college football. Expect Lujan to remind defenses of that early and often in 2024.

Wright has averaged about 77 carries per season over the past three years in SEC play, so he's prepared for the workload in Lujan's system. Still, against Big Ten defenses, without an experienced backup that fits Lujan's mobile system on roster, will the the staff take the risk to run him more than a handful of times a game?

Will Porter follow in the footsteps of Davis and breakout as this team's lead back, or will Himon and Komolafe make the Wildcats's backfield a true committee?



