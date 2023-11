Alex Green led the nation in regular-season receiving yards as a senior, but it somehow took until Nov. 18 for a team to invite him for on an official visit.

Northwestern was the first Power Five program to offer the 6-foot, 180-pound wideout from Hutto (Tex.), and they were the first one to bring him on an official trip to campus. Based on Green's comments, it was worth the wait.

"It was incredible," he said. "It was awesome, I really enjoyed it."

