WildcatReport takes one last look at the Class of 2020 and hands out some superlatives. Who's the biggest get? The sleeper? What's the best position group? Who will make an instant impact? We've got the answers here.



Biggest get: Peter Skoronski

Not only is he the lone four-star prospect of the group, but Skoronski was one of the most sought-after linemen in the Midwest, with offers from Michigan Notre Dame and Stanford, among others. Despite being the No. 4 player in Illinois, Skoronski may have been the lowest profile major recruit of all-time, neglecting to talk to any recruiting media throughout his process or posting any offers or visits on social media. He sounds like head coach Pat Fitzgerald’s kind of guy already.



Biggest flip: Jordan Butler

Butler had been committed to Vanderbilt since June when Northwestern reached out to him to gauge interest. He took an official on Dec. 6-8 and committed on the 9th as the Wildcats stole a big prospect. And we mean that literally: at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, Butler has the size to come in and play right away; plus, he’ll get a head start as an early enrollee. Butler had offers from Notre Dame, USC and Oregon early in the process; you don’t typically land players like that as late as December.



Instant Impact: Cameron Porter

Fitzgerald called the 6-foot, 210-pound Porter a cross between Jeremy Larkin and Isaiah Bowser. We’ll take that combination any day. Fitzgerald said that Porter has “Larkish” speed and elusiveness in a much bigger, more powerful package. Expect the two-time state champion to come in and play right away. The Cincinnati La Salle tree that produced Jordan Thompson and Larkin has borne another plum in Porter.



Top position group: Offensive line

All you have to do is look at the offers that these 2020 OL signees collected to know what kind of trio it is. Skoronski turned down Michigan, Notre Dame and Stanford. Josh Priebe said no to Auburn, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Ben Wrather, a prototypical 6-foot-6, 285-pounder, declined overtures from Penn State, Virginia and West Virginia. Offensive line coach Kurt Anderson is getting bigger, stronger, more finished products into his room, and two of the three (Priebe and Wrather) will be early enrollees. Runner-up: Defensive tackle. Butler and TeRah Edwards represent 615 pounds of beef that’s going to be hard to move out of the middle of the line.



Biggest upside: Cullen Coleman

It seems odd that more people aren’t talking about Coleman. The New York private school league isn’t exactly a recruiting hotbed, but that didn’t stop Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin from offering Coleman. He drew 28 offers in all. He had a bit of a strange recruitment – his final five was NU, Cal, Purdue, Stanford and Virginia – and he managed to stay under the radar for most of it. But that’s okay: Coleman is big, strong and fast, and projects well regardless of the level of competition he played in high school.



Biggest personality: TeRah Edwards

Ask some of the signees who the funniest guy in the class is and almost all of them will mention Edwards, a big, gregarious bundle of fun who became the social butterfly of the group. “That’s just my personality,” said Edwards. “It’s just me and how I have a good time. I’ve always been a funny/social guy to the people I hang around.” Every group has a straw that stirs the drink; Edwards is that straw for the 2020 class.



Biggest sleeper: Jaiden Cameron

Cameron was hurt for much of the 2019 season, but he’ll enroll at NU next month. He’s an athletic defensive end who has almost freakishly long arms. Northwestern listed Cameron at 6-foot-3, but Fitzgerald said, “there’s no way he’s 6-3. If he is, he’s got a 6-5 wingspan.” Cameron is a development guy that needs to gain some weight, but with his length and athleticism, he could be an impact player down the road for the Wildcats.



One that got away: Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen

Yaseen, a four-star wideout, was committed to Northwestern for almost a full year before signing with Purdue on Wednesday to deal the Wildcats a tough blow at a position of need. Yaseen is a polished receiver with the skills to contribute right away from the Boilers, and the fact that he will play for a Big Ten West foe stings even more. Fitzgerald still wants to add a receiver to the 2020 class, but after landing three in last year’s class, it’s not pressing a need.



Biggest remaining need: Quarterback