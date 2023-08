Northwestern bills itself as Chicago's Big Ten team. That marketing slogan paid dividends in the case of the Wildcats' newest commitment.

For Angelo Ciaravino, who lives in Chicago, playing in front of his friends and family at Northwestern meant everything.

He told us that was "a huge reason" why the three-star combo guard from Mt. Carmel committed to his hometown Wildcats on Wednesday.

Find out more about Ciaravino's commitment in this WildcatReport recruiting story.