Recruit Roundup: DT Tanner Jumpp comes up short in state title game

Defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp led Lake Mary to their first state title appearance in program history.

Defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp was the last man playing in Northwestern's Class of 2025, and his Lake Mary squad took on Venice for the state title in Florida's top class over the weekend. The Eagles came up short but Jumpp was the fifth member of Northwestern's 20-player class to play for his state title, and the eighth to make it as far as the semis. Read about Jumpp's last game plus the accolades and season recaps of the Class of 2025 in this year's final Recruit Roundup.

Lake Mary falls 52-19 in their first state title appearance

Lake Mary's program-defining postseason run came to a close last week with a 52-19 loss to Venice in Florida's Class 7A state title game. Lake Mary trailed just 7-6 in the second quarter, but Venice scored 24 straight points in the last five minutes of the half to take a 31-6 lead into the locker room. The Rams weren't able to mount a comeback in the second half. It wasn't the ending the Rams wanted, but it was still a landmark season. This was the first time in school history that they had made a state final game, led by a fearsome defense featuring Jumpp and a prolific offense with Notre Dame 2026 quarterback commit Noah Grubbs. Lake Mary finished their season at 12-3. MORE ON JUMPP: Northwestern felt like home for DT Tanner Jumpp

COMPLETED SEASONS

CLASS OF 2026

Quarterback Johnny O'Brien and Palatine (Ill.) Fremd finished their season at 9-2. O'Brien led the Vikings to their first nine-win season since 2009 and their first playoff victory since 2019, and did after a 3-6 record the year before. He holds the program records for passing yards and touchdowns in a game, season and career as a junior. He broke Fremd's record for passing yards in a game twice, once during the regular season with 395 yards, and again in their second-round playoff loss to Naperville Central with 464 yards. In 2024, threw for 3,442 yards and 39 touchdowns while completing 224 of 318 passes. O'Brien was an honorable mention for the Class 8A all-state team, the Daily Herald's Cook County Player of the Year, the Mid-Suburban League MVP, the Mid-Suburban West Offensive MVP

CLASS OF 2025

Running back Daniel Anderson led Bryant (Ark.) to their sixth state title of the last seven years with a 28-23 win over Bentonville on Dec. 7. Bryant finished with a 13-0 record and avenged their loss to Bentonville in the 2023 playoffs.

Cornerback Marquet Dorsey and Wayne (N.J.) DePaul won the New Jersey Non-Public A state title with a 33-21 win over Pope John XXIII on Nov. 29. Dorsey recorded 36 tackles and a team-high three interceptions and was named to Jersey Sports Zone's All-Zone Non-Public Team. DePaul finished with an 11-1 record and won their third state title of the last six seasons.

Safety Alijah Jones and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding won their third straight state title this season with a 31-7 win over McDonogh on Nov. 16. Jones and the Cavaliers were on the most fearsome defenses in the nation and held opponents to fewer than three points per game. Jones was named to the MIAA A All-Conference team. Spalding finished 12-0, ranked No. 11 in the nation by MaxPreps, and will ride a 16-game winning streak into next season. MORE ON JONES: Alijah Jones is ready to bring championship pedigree to Northwestern

Defensive end Jonah Hayes and Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller's season came to a close with a 28-14 loss to Olentangy Liberty in the Ohio Division I state title game. Hayes finished with 70 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. Those marks were second, third and second on the Crusader defense, and to rack up so many tackles as an edge rusher is a very impressive feat against some of the toughest high school teams in the country. Hayes was voted Honorable Mention on the OHSAA's Division I All-State team list. Moeller finished their season 14-2. MORE ON HAYES: New DE commit Jonah Hayes blazes own trail to Northwestern

Tight end Robby Preckel and Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette's season came to a close with a heartbreaking, one-point loss in the state semifinals to Helias. Preckel had an exceptional senior campaign, lighting up the stat sheet with 87 receptions for 1,403 yards and 17 touchdowns, while rushing for 179 yards and six more scores. He was named to First Team All-State for Class 5 by the Missouri Football Coaches Association. Lafayette finishes their season at 12-2. MORE ON PRECKEL: Northwestern commitment a dream come true for TE Robby Preckel

Defensive end Caden O'Rourke and Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East finished their season at 12-1, their only loss coming to a championship-winning Loyola Academy for the third straight year. O'Rourke finished the season with 13 sacks and was voted to the Class 8A All-State First Team by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

Offensive lineman Trey Boyd helped lead Shakopee (Minn.) to the first state semifinal in the program's history. Boyd paved the way for the Sabers' dominant rushing attack that rushed for 330 yards per game and was named First Team All-State in Minnesota by Sports Illustrated and Second Team by the Associated Press. Shakopee finished their season 10-2 and their playoff loss, to Maple Grove, would prove to be to the eventual state champion.

Offensive tackle Hayden Wright led Kingwood (Tex.) to their first playoff regional appearance since 1990. Wright was named to First Team All-District and helped pave the way for a running back Marquez Davis to set the program's record in rushing yards and for wide receiver Jailen Monagan to set the program's record for receptions and receiving yards. Kingwood finished 9-5. MORE ON WRIGHT: Northwestern 'felt like home' for 2025 OT Hayden Wright

Tight end Noah LaPorte was named to the Class 3A All-State team and then the Three Rivers - Mississippi All-Conference team after a stellar season for Princeton (Ill.). Princeton finished their season at 10-2. MORE ON LAPORTE: Northwestern can rest easy after TE Noah LaPorte announces commitment

Wide receiver Dube Enongene and Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding finished their season at 6-5. MORE ON ENONGENE: Georgia WR Dube Enongene commits to Northwestern

Quarterback Marcus Romain broke his non-throwing hand on Sept. 20. Romain had hoped to make it back for a second round playoff game but the injury proved to be season-ending after Wheeler lost their playoff opener. Wheeler finished the season at 2-9, the Wildcats were 1-5 with a forfeit loss due to weather with Romain as starter. MORE ON ROMAIN: New Northwestern QB signee Marcus Romain is shooting for the stars

2025 WR Braden Blueitt suffered a torn ACL on Sept. 20 per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram and did not return this season. His Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage team finished their season 8-3. MORE ON BLUEITT: Braden Blueitt breaks down his commitment decision

Running back Ronny Johnson had a sensational senior season, rushing for 1,587 yards and 26 touchdowns and catching 18 passes for 325 yards and three more scores, according to MLive.com. He led Dexter (Mich.) to an undefeated regular season before losing to South Lyon 50-49 in the second round of the state playoffs to finish 10-1. MORE ON JOHNSON: New Wildcat RB Ronny Johnson stays true to his word

Defensive end Mason Mayne and Lawton (Mich.) finished their season at 8-3. Mayne was voted to the Division 7 All-State Team by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association and was also named First Team All-Conference in the SAC-Valley.

Linebacker Josh Veldman and New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West finished their season at 7-4. Veldman was named to the Class 7A all-state team and was part of a senior class that won West's first playoff game since 2018, and led the program to its best record since the same year. The Warriors were knocked out by No. 4 Batavia, who would finish second in state. MORE ON VELDMAN: Visit sealed the deal for new Northwestern LB commit Josh Veldman

Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. and Westerville (Ohio) North finished 6-5 this season. Stevens finished with 65 tackles, two interceptions and an 82-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. A two-way player lining up at running back and receiver, he also recorded 1,086 all-purpose yards. Stevens was named to the All-Ohio Capital Conference First Team. MORE ON STEVENS JR: Northwestern 'felt like a no-brainer' for new commit Jonathan Stevens Jr.

Tight end Tyler Kielmeyer and Westerville (Ohio) South finished 5-6 this season. Kielmeyer seen on the sidelines of Northwestern's game vs. Wisconsin on Oct. 19 with crutches and a knee brace, but returned by the first round of the Wildcats' playoffs.

Offensive tackle Michael O'Connell and Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West finished the season 4-5. The normally powerhouse Hilltoppers finished the season 4-1 in their last five games and narrowly missed on a playoff berth due to one of the toughest strengths of schedule in the state. All five of the team's losses made the Class 7A or 8A quarterfinals, including 8A champion Loyola, 8A finalist York and 7A finalist Batavia. Their cumulative record was 56-10. MORE ON O'CONNELL: Wildcats win Big Ten battle for local tackle Michael O'Connell