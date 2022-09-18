Northwestern fell to 1-2 after being upset at home by Southern Illinois, 31-24. It was a disappointing game for Northwestern, which couldn't overcome four turnovers, injuries and a tough outing from quarterback Ryan Hilinski. Our takeaways from the loss:



Southern Illinois beat Northwestern at its own game

"We were hunted today," head coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We allowed them to come in and be the hunter." Looking at the box score, there isn't a Saluki that grabs your attention. SIU threw for 261 yards and rushed for 97. They didn't jump out to a lead with big plays and hold on for dear life, or catch the Cats by surprise. They methodically moved the ball on offense, their defense kept Northwestern's offense in front of them, and when Northwestern made mistakes, they took advantage. And Northwestern made plenty of mistakes. "We didn't win because we lost the turnover battle by three," Fitzgerald said. "Fourth downs we didn't pick up, then giving up explosive plays with eye discipline on plays out of exotic formations that Coach (Nick) Hill did a good job with." The Salukis turned Northwestern over four times, and it should have been five if an unrelated defensive holding call didn't negate a pick-six in the third quarter. On Northwestern's final drive, the Cats scored to trim the lead to 31-24, but they did it exactly the way SIU would have drawn it up. The Salukis played exceedingly conservatively, allowing Northwestern bits and pieces across the middle. The Cats got their much-needed points, but SIU bled them dry on the way. When Hilinski found Malik Washington in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal from the SIU 3, there was only 1:18 remaining in the game. SIU recovered the onside kick, converted a first down and put the game on ice. If Fitzgerald was a professor and SIU head coach Nick Hill a student, he would have given Hill an A+.



Both coordinators need to be better

It was another bad game for Northwestern's defense. They allowed 357 yards of offense and 31 points today to the Salukis. They now allow an average of 428 yards and 29 points per game. Southern Illinois was 0-2 FCS opponent headed into this game; to allow five scores is inexcusable. The Cats have faced far from the cream of the crop so far this season and have been absolutely gouged. If a team runs directly at them, the defense has held. They have allowed a little more than 142 yards rushing per game. Anything outside of a direct challenge between the tackles, and the defense has looked lost. There were several injuries to major players in the Northwestern defensive backfield, but Northwestern's replacement level should be more than enough to hold off Southern Illinois. "Defensively, with eye discipline, they hit us on a couple plays we had [worked on]," Fitzgerald said. "Maybe a couple wrinkles on some of their plays that we hadn't, but our rules should [have handled] it." Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil needs to find a way, schematically or through personnel, to make this defense as potent outside the tackles and through the air as it is between them. Allowing 31 points to an FCS team is not acceptable for a Big Ten defense. Offensively, the story is similar. The ground game is putting up good numbers between the tackles, but when turnovers, situational football or overwhelming force in the box has demanded variety and versatility, the Cats haven't been able to deliver. Hilinski threw 43 passes for just 213 yards, and his turnover troubles were addressed above. Offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian and his staff need to find a way to get Hilinski in rhythm, or find more versatile ways to get the ball into the hands of Ethan Hull and Cam Porter when the defense goes all in on stopping the run. If the Cats want to be competitive this year, they need to find ways to score early to avoid must-pass scenarios and major deficits.



Hilinski relapsed to bad habits

Ryan Hilinski regressed against the Salukis. (David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

This game was a major regression for Hilinski. Through the first two games he threw for 749 yards and four touchdowns, albeit with an interception down the stretch against Duke. He showed confidence and poise, and looked exactly like the kind of quarterback that leads Northwestern to winning seasons. Against SIU, that persona faltered and Hilinski fell back to his 2021 self. With an offensive line that mostly gave him time to operate, Hilinski forced throws into heavy coverage, missed open receivers or waited too long in the pocket. "We're going to go back and watch the tape, and he's going to watch some plays back," Fitzgerald said about Hilinski. "We have to take care of the football, that's the bottom line. We have great confidence in him, full confidence in his ability." Hilinski's final stat line was a grisly 27-for-43 for 213 yards, a touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble, with a pick-six wiped off the board via penalty. His inability to threaten SIU through the air allowed the Salukis to key in on the running game and stall out Northwestern's offense. This was a brutal loss for Northwestern, and its hopes for a bowl qualifying season. If Hilinski wants to lead the Cats there, he will need to get back to form next week.



Lack of defensive depth and speed hurt Northwestern

Defensive back was supposed to be a strength for the Cats this year with the shut-down tandem of Cam Mitchell and AJ Hampton at cornerback, backed up by Coco Azema and Jeremiah Lewis at safety. Of that quartet, only Lewis took the field against SIU, and the difference was apparent. Critical reserve Jaheem Joseph was also out of the game. "Next man up mentality," Fitzgerald said. "The next guy has to step up when their opportunity is called. "Number one, as coaches, we have to make sure that we're giving them every opportunity to be successful. I'll start with that tonight when I go home, looking at what we called, what we adjusted." Garnett Hollis and Theran Johnson, who made his first start, were starting at cornerback, while Lewis and Rod Heard II played safety. Garner Wallace came in at safety when the Wildcats went to a nickel alignment. SIU quarterback Nic Baker and his offense had their way with Northwestern. He finished with 241 yards, three touchdowns and an interception off of a deflected pass. Baker completed passes where and when he wanted on his way to a road win and might have put up bigger numbers if SIU wasn't working the clock late in the game. The Big Ten is far from a passing league, but if the Cats don't get healthy and/or appreciably better, conference play could bring carnage. This isn't only on the replacement defensive backs. It was a brutal game for Northwestern's linebackers, who struggled to cover tight ends un the middle of the field, or when Baker attacked them outside of the hashes.



