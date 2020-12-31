WildcatReport - The Final Word: Citrus Bowl

For more on this matchup: Seven Cats in the transfer portal l View from the other sideline: Auburn l The skinny: Northwestern vs. Auburn

The only other time Northwestern and Auburn met, it was an instant classic. Auburn won a wild, rollicking 2010 Outback Bowl 38-35 in overtime in a game in which Wildcat quarterback Mike Kafka threw 78 times for 532 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, including a pick-six. We don't expect nearly that many offensive fireworks this time around. This game is will be...strange. Northwestern will be without seven players who announced they've entered the portal, and another one who is hurt and will be entering the NFL Draft. Auburn will likely be missing some pieces, as well, though we're not sure whom quite yet. And the Tigers don't even have a head coach -- Gus Malzahn was fired earlier this month and Boise State's Bryan Harsin was hired to replace him, but defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be the head man on Friday. Got all that? So with the ball drop approaching, our staff tries to make heads-or-tails out of the VRBO Citrus Bowl and offers their final predictions.



Tim Chapman

The take: This will be a very good Northwestern defense against a respectable Auburn offense with a strong running back in Tank Bigsby. On the flip side, it's a respectable Tigers defense against a struggling Wildcat offense. On top of that, we know the Cats will be without two of their statistical leaders on defense and their second-leading receiver on offense. It's only rumored that Auburn may be missing some of their parts. You know I am a usually positive person, but I just haven't had a great feeling ever since that Ohio State disappointment, and the personnel losses for this bowl game are going to be bigger than people might think. Pat Fitzgerald is 2-2 vs SEC teams in bowl games, but 1-2 in the state of Florida and 0-1 vs. Auburn. Sadly I think that goes to 0-2 here and Hank falls short of 400. Please, prove me wrong. The pick: Auburn 20 Northwestern 17



Michael Fitzpatrick

The take: Northwestern will look to send defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz out with his 400th career win. They will have to do it with a lot of key pieces missing, though. All-American corner Greg Newsome II is out with an injury and team sack leader Eku Leota is in the transfer portal. On offense, Kyric McGowan, the second-leading receiver, is also in the portal, along with running back Drake Anderson, knocking out another speed weapon for Northwestern’s offense. Whether or not Northwestern will come out motivated or if they will be hanging their heads after letting one get away in the Big Ten championship game is another factor in this game. Northwestern will likely lean on freshman Cam Porter to carry the load for the offense. The defense will need freshman Cameron Mitchell to fill in well for Newsome to handle Auburn’s group of very talented receivers. The pick: Auburn 31 Northwestern 14



Louie Vaccher