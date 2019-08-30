I am a guest on a lot of radio shows as publisher of WildcatReport, especially this time of year. (And especially in Nebraska, where I’m a regular on three different shows because, well, people out there talk about very little besides college football.)

After I’m introduced as a Northwestern “expert,” the opening question is always some variation of, “Who is the quarterback going to be?” Well, almost always. I did a segment for Sirius in which the hosts, Jon Jansen and Ben Hartsock (yes, a Wolverine and a Buckeye) opened with another question: “Have you tried Popeye’s chicken sandwich yet?” But besides that lone instance, every other discussion opened with the quarterbacks.

Everyone in Big Ten country, it seems, is obsessed about knowing whether the Wildcats’ quarterback is going to be TJ Green or Hunter Johnson. Everyone except, of course, the guys on the team.

I have talked to more than a dozen Wildcat players over the last month to get their perspective. They all talked about their confidence in both guys and how, to them, it doesn’t really matter who gets the starting job.

Even the players who will be on the other side of the quarterback’s passes don’t really care. In fact, they hardly notice who is even behind center when they are on the practice field.

“Honestly, you don’t even know who’s out there,” said wide receiver Bennett Skowronek, a senior captain who will play the first game of his career without Clayton Thorson as his quarterback on Saturday. “My job is to get open, my job is to catch the ball. If those guys can get me the ball, get the other receivers the ball, make the right checks, do all that stuff.

“I’m behind both quarterbacks, the team’s behind both quarterbacks. You don’t even realize, really, who’s out there because we’re in a no-huddle system, anyway, so we’re getting calls from the sideline. We don’t know. The ball’s coming, you’ve got to catch it.”

Charlie Mangieri, who is on the other end of the experience spectrum and will make his first career start at superback on Saturday, echoed Skowronek.

“During camp, you’re focusing on yourself, really. Just getting your stuff down, so you don’t really notice much. Maybe you’ll get a ball thrown to you and you’ll notice who the QB is, but that’s about it,” Mangieri said.

Is there a difference in their passes, at least? “Not really. It’s about the same thing,” he said.

Now you could argue that they are coached to say that, but, after watching practice, I believe them. Guys are shuttling in and out so fast, it’s difficult to track who is where. And players are focused on themselves and their own performance, which will be parsed out by coaches in the next film session. The quarterback dilemma is someone else’s problem. They trust that Green or Johnson will be ready and that the coaches will pick the right guy.

Even if the players aren’t preoccupied with the quarterbacks, we are. It’s interesting that the prevailing opinion seemed to shift over time, from the theory that the “competition” wasn’t really that, but instead was just gamesmanship on the part of head coach Pat Fitzgerald. But as time went on and the players continued to share reps, it was generally accepted that Green and Johnson were really battling for the job.

So, let’s try to handicap the race. It’s easy to contrast the two of them because they are so different. They’re not Kain Colter and Trevor Siemian different, but each’s strength is the other’s weakness, and vice versa.

Green is the knowledgeable, reliable one. He knows the playbook as well as a Chipotle menu. He is the one that can be depended on to get the team in the right play, call the right protection and put the ball where it’s supposed to go. As he told me on Northwestern’s media day, "I know I’m not the biggest guy, I’m not the strongest guy, I’m not the fastest guy. But if I know everything better, than that gives me an advantage."