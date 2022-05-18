Three-star Arizona CB Cole Shivers commits to the Cats

Shivers is the fifth official visitor from this past weekend to publicly commit to Northwestern, and the sixth overall since Sunday. The Wildcats took full advantage of the beautiful weather in Evanston over the weekend, and, despite going 3-9 last season, are putting together a very impressive class that was ranked 12th in the nation before Shivers' commitment.

On Wednesday night, three-star cornerback and Arizona native Cole Shivers announced his commitment to the Wildcats, becoming the first cornerback in the Cats' class of 2023.

Shivers, who just won a state championship at Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro last season, chose Northwestern over two Pac-12 finalists, home-state Arizona and Colorado. Shivers also held Power Five offers from Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Shivers is 12th member of the Class of 2023. He is also the fifth defensive prospect to publicly announce his commitment, though there are a couple silent commitments that have yet to be made public out there, as well.

A 5-foot-11, 170-pounder, Shivers has been one of the Wildcats' top corner targets for quite some time. He visited Evanston for an unofficial visit in early March where he said that the coaches were what stood out the most to him.

"The coaches were most impressive," Shivers told WildcatReport. "[There] weren't very many recruits there, so me and my family had a chance to have personal meetings with the corners coach [Ryan Smith], defensive coordinator [Jim O'Neil], and head coach [Pat Fitzgerald].

"[They] gave my reasons whey they feel like I could fit into their program. I really like how they run and manage the program, so [I'm] very confident they would elevate my game on and off the field."

Interestingly, Shivers is the third Arizonan to commit to Northwestern after visiting this past weekend. OL Alex Doost and DT Dylan Roberts both gave their verbal pledges to the Wildcats on Sunday.

In addition, the Wildcats also picked up a commitment on Monday from preferred walkon Miles Crutchley, a Class of 2022 linebacker who is Shivers' teammate at Saguaro.