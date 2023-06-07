Terrion Hicks announced his commitment to Northwestern on Wednesday to become the first defensive back in the Wildcats' 2024 class.

The three-star prospect from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass became a Wildcat three days after returning from an official visit that proved to be a deciding factor. The highlights of the visit that secured Hicks' commitment were the three Cs: the culture, the company and the Cubs.

"My favorite part was probably hanging out with the other players, the other recruits and also going to Wrigley Field," he said.

Hicks was hosted by safety Braden Turner and guard Jordan Knox, who both helped him feel at home in Evanston and build a sense of comradery among the visitors.

"We all really got along," Hicks said about his fellow official visitors. "It was like we already knew each other."