Three-star DB Terrion Hicks commits to Northwestern
Terrion Hicks announced his commitment to Northwestern on Wednesday to become the first defensive back in the Wildcats' 2024 class.
The three-star prospect from Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass became a Wildcat three days after returning from an official visit that proved to be a deciding factor. The highlights of the visit that secured Hicks' commitment were the three Cs: the culture, the company and the Cubs.
"My favorite part was probably hanging out with the other players, the other recruits and also going to Wrigley Field," he said.
Hicks was hosted by safety Braden Turner and guard Jordan Knox, who both helped him feel at home in Evanston and build a sense of comradery among the visitors.
"We all really got along," Hicks said about his fellow official visitors. "It was like we already knew each other."
Hicks is the first commitment for new cornerbacks coach Lamarcus Hicks (no relation), who officially joined the Northwestern staff in March.
Hicks was originally offered by Coach Hicks' predecessor, Ryan Smith. When Smith left for the NFL, Coach Hicks and new defensive coordinator David Braun evaluated the outstanding offers and invited the Kentuckian back for an unofficial visit in April.
Two months later, Hicks was back for an official visit, and three days after that he announced his commitment. He is the first weekend official visitor to officially announce his pledge.
Hicks said his previous visits to Northwestern allowed his official to be more about deepening his connection with the coaching staff rather than seeing the campus for the first time.
"My one-on-ones (with the coaches) were pretty great," Hicks said. "It wasn't all just about football, it was about what I [was] still looking for, where Northwestern [stands] with me and if I could see myself there."
Spoiler alert: he could.
Hicks also had the chance to talk about his future role with Braun. Northwestern's new DC thinks that the 5-foot-11, 174-pound Hicks could play either safety or corner once he gets to Evanston. That versatility makes him a valuable commodity.
Hicks picked the Wildcats over 10 other schools, though NU was his only Power Five offer. He is the eighth member of Northwestern's class, which was ranked 48th in the nation prior to his decision.