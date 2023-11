@WildcatReport

David Braun suffered his first decommitment as Northwestern's head coach on Tuesday when three-star offensive lineman Gabe VanSickle pulled out of the Wildcats' Class of 2024.

The speculation is that the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder from Coopersville (Mich.) will commit to Ohio State at some point in the near future. He picked up an offer from the Buckeyes on Nov. 11, when he was in Columbus for an official visit, and then visited the campus a second time.

VanSickle announced his decommitment on X, formerly Twitter, lauding Northwestern for hiring "a class act" in Braun.