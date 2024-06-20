Some three weeks later, he announced on X that he decided to become a Wildcat.

The three-star prospect from Princeton (Ill.) took an official visit to Northwestern on the May 31 weekend.

Northwestern landed the fifth Illinoisan of its 2025 class when Noah LaPorte committed to the Wildcats on Thursday morning.

LaPorte chose the Wildcats over six other offers, including Kansas and Michigan State from the Power Four. He had an official visit to Kansas scheduled for this weekend but will scrap those plans.

LaPorte told WildcatReport that Northwestern was his No. 1 school after his official visit buy he wanted to see what other opportunities might come his way before pulling the trigger.

Sources tell WildcatReport that the Wildcats would like to bring in two tight ends in this cycle. They had one previously in three-star Zach Giuliano, who committed in late January, but the Californian flipped to Stanford in April.

Northwestern coaches think that the 6-foot-5, 210-pound LaPorte can turn into a difference maker at the Big Ten player.

"They believe I can develop over the years and make a big impact," he said after his official visit.

LaPorte is the fifth Wildcat commitment from Illinois in Northwestern's 13-member class. That matches the highest number of Land of Lincoln prospects Northwestern has landed in any one class over the last decade.

Northwestern's 2025 class is currently ranked 39th in the country by Rivals.