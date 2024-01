McGarigle, who has served on the Northwestern staff since 2018, has long been rumored for the in-house hire after providing key counsel and support to new head coach David Braun, who was still serving as defensive coordinator and play caller, during the 2023 season.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that linebackers coach Tim McGarigle will be promoted to defensive coordinator.

McGarigle is renowned for setting the then-FBS record for tackles during his playing career at Northwestern with 545. He was a graduate assistant for the Wildcats in 2011 then spent time at Western Michigan, Illinois and the Green Bay Packers before returning to Evanston in 2018 to assume the role of linebackers coach.

McGarigle has coached some of the finest linebackers in Northwestern's long lineage such as Paddy Fisher, Chris Bergin, Xander Mueller and the Gallagher Brothers, Bryce and Blake, since rejoining the staff.

He will assume defensive play calling duties under head coach David Braun in 2024.