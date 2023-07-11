Pat Fitzgerald was Northwestern's head coach for 17 seasons and yet the meeting to inform the players of his firing lasted just 30 minutes.

Fitzgerald, Northwestern’s all-time winningest coach, was fired on Monday. An investigation into hazing allegations initially resulted in his two-week suspension.

But, after subsequent reporting from The Daily Northwestern and other outlets detailing the allegations, Northwestern president Michael Schill reevaluated the punishment and determined that Fitzgerald's tenure was over.

"Coach Fitz's message was highly emotional for everyone in the room," a player that asked for anonymity said. "The same guy who sat in my living room and promised my parents and I that he wouldn't be going anywhere was now addressing us as players for the final time."

In a statement, Schill revealed that the results of the investigation showed that it was not a solitary whistleblower, but 11 different current or former players who acknowledged that hazing took place under Fitzgerald’s watch. At the time of the statement, Northwestern remained unable to prove that Fitzgerald had knowledge that the hazing took place.

WildcatReport talked with three players via Twitter who described the events of the meeting and their reaction: tight end Marshall Lang, and two players who requested anonymity. Their stories indicate that Northwestern's administration, which had not been proactive or consistent in communication during the hazing investigation scandal, was curt, bordering on flippant at the meeting and didn't entertain any player questions.

The players met in person at Walter Athletics Center, and the meeting started with athletic director Dr. Derrick Gragg. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted that Gragg, who had been "overseas" on vacation, addressed the team remotely via Zoom.

Gragg's statement reportedly lasted about five minutes, then he left abruptly without allowing time for the players to ask questions. All three players said this was incredibly frustrating for a team that had to learn about their coach's firing via Twitter, and had to now hear from administration remotely.

"Gragg came on a Zoom to start," the second anonymous player wrote. "[He] was on vacation so he couldn't make it back to tell us in person. He told us Fitz was relieved of his duties and then said they don't have an interim.

"He then turned his camera off and left the Zoom before anybody could ask him any questions."

Questions abounded for players who watched their head coach's punishment escalate from a two-week, offseason suspension to termination in the span of three days.

Lang listed some of the concerns and frustrations he would have voiced if given the opportunity.

"I would have asked why they posted the results [of the investigation] on Twitter before telling the team? Why did President Schill change the punishment when no new data was released? Why didn't he have the guts to even show up at least on Zoom?

“I'm sure there would have been dozens of other questions, those three are just from me," Lang wrote.