Last weekend was a great opportunity to showcase Northwestern basketball. The program unveiled its newly renovated Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday night, and on Saturday night the football team played No. 3 Notre Dame at a raucous Ryan Field.

So the Wildcats hosted three Top 30 Class of 2021 prospects on Friday and Saturday. One of them was four-star, 6-foot-9 Caleb Furst, the No. 28 sophomore in the nation.

The stretch 4 from Ft. Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian arrived as the only visitor without a Northwestern offer. But he didn’t leave that way as head coach Chris Collins extended him an offer shortly after he arrived.

